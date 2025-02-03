Nigeria: As Nigeria, Others Plan for Imminent Deportees, Liberian Government Yet to Outline Strategy Amid Reports of 150 Arrivals This Week

Monrovia — As several African nations, including Nigeria, roll out comprehensive plans to receive and reintegrate their citizens facing deportation from the United States, Liberia appears unprepared, with no clear strategy in place amid reports that 150 Liberians are expected to arrive this week.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the deported Liberians will arrive on February 5, though the Liberian government has yet to confirm this. Last week, reports emerged that as many as 1,500 Liberians could be on a deportation list under the U.S. government's ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants. However, the government has yet to publicly outline a concrete plan to receive and support its returning citizens.

In a statement issued by the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., officials noted that the government is in discussions with U.S. authorities regarding the deportations.

"Government of Liberia is actively cooperating with the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia and the U.S. Department of State to address the planned deportation of the alleged 1,500 Liberians who are speculated to be on the list for deportation by the Trump Administration. The Government is committed to protecting the interests of its citizens abroad and is diligently seeking solutions to the deportation issue," the statement read.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti echoed the embassy's position. Speaking to FrontPage Africa, she stated that while the Liberian government has not received official communication from U.S. authorities, it is taking proactive measures.

"We are consulting with U.S. authorities. We have not received anything in writing from the U.S. government. However, given the ongoing events, we are engaging with the perspective that the reported number of Liberians listed for deportation could be correct. We are being proactive by appealing before they formally notify us. The U.S. government will get back to us officially on the numbers for Liberia," she said.

Other African Nations Preparing for Deportees

Despite these assurances, concerns remain over the lack of a structured reintegration program for deportees, especially as other African countries put measures in place to receive their citizens from the U.S.

One such country is Nigeria. According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Federal Government is prepared to welcome deported Nigerians. Local media reports indicate that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already set up an inter-agency committee to handle the matter should deportations occur.

Meanwhile, Liberia remains without a clear plan.

Trump's Renewed Crackdown on Immigration

Immigration has been a central theme of Donald Trump's political campaigns, with repeated promises to lock down the southern U.S. border and overhaul immigration policies. That rhetoric has translated into immediate action following his return to the White House in 2025.

Just hours after being sworn in, President Trump signed a series of executive orders cracking down on illegal immigration. These include a national emergency declaration expanding presidential powers over border security; an attempt to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants and orders to immediately halt illegal entry and begin mass deportations.

In his inaugural speech at the Capitol Rotunda, Trump reaffirmed his hardline stance: "All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

While some of his executive orders are already facing legal challenges, they signal his administration's commitment to stricter immigration enforcement.

The U.S. has historically been a refuge for thousands of Liberians fleeing civil war and health crises like the Ebola epidemic. However, with Trump's stringent anti-immigration policies, hundreds of Liberians are now at risk of deportation.

Growing Concerns in the U.S. and Liberia

Concerns are mounting within the Liberian community in the U.S. and back home about the challenges these deportees will face upon their return. Given Liberia's struggling economy and high unemployment rate, many fear that reintegration will be difficult.

Recently, Liberian communities in the U.S. staged rallies in Washington, D.C., urging the Trump administration to reverse deportation orders. However, experts say such a reversal is unlikely.

But the Rev. Torli Krua, founder of the Universal Human Rights International and the Free Liberia Movement based in Boston, Massachusetts, holds a different view.

Rev. Krua, a longtime advocate for refugees, has been pushing for a visa waiver for Liberia and legal status for Liberians in the U.S. He and his team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Government seeking injunctive relief in the final days of the Biden-Harris administration.

He emphasized that the Liberian government should leverage the influence of Liberian communities, clergy members, professionals, elected officials, as well as former and current missionaries and Peace Corps volunteers, to advocate for affected Liberians.

"Other countries are doing a lot for their citizens. For example, the president of India is coming to America to negotiate on behalf of Indian nationals facing deportation. The president of Colombia even sent a jet for his citizens," Rev. Krua said.

"As founder of the Free Liberia Movement, we have filed a lawsuit seeking injunctive relief. The Government of Liberia has done nothing, but citizens can take action. Deportees and patriotic Liberians can join us as we rally with elected officials in Massachusetts on February 10, 2025. Heads of organizations can sign Amicus Curiae briefs, and people can donate to support the lawsuit legally," he added.

Liberia's History of Handling Deportations

This is not the first time Liberia has had to deal with mass deportations. Under previous U.S. administrations--both Republican and Democratic--dozens of Liberians were deported, many without criminal records. Upon arrival, some were detained, and it took strong advocacy from civil society groups to secure their release.

In 2016, the U.S. deported Liberians who had overstayed their visas or violated immigration laws. Many had spent years in America and faced significant challenges adjusting to life in Liberia.

In 2008, Ghana deported 16 Liberians after refugee protests over resettlement benefits. The returnees, some of whom were registered refugees, faced severe hardships upon arrival, highlighting Liberia's limited capacity to support sudden influxes of returnees.

Under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the government faced criticism for its handling of deportees. Many returnees were detained upon arrival and labeled as criminals, regardless of the circumstances of their deportation. This stigmatization hindered reintegration.

Under former President George Weah, deportations were less controversial. However, no structured reintegration program was developed.

Now, under President Joseph Boakai, concerns about Liberia's preparedness remain. The Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement allegations. In 2024, returnees from Ghana protested over unmet financial promises, claiming they lacked shelter and support. The LRRRC had pledged $300 per household head to assist with resettlement, but many reported never receiving the aid. The scandal led to the suspension of several officials, yet no clear plan for improving the agency's operations has been announced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Experts Call for a Reintegration Strategy

Dr. Clarence Pearson, a Liberian scholar and political analyst, sees the deportations as an opportunity for President Boakai's administration to establish a robust framework for managing returning citizens.

"This situation offers an opportunity for President Boakai's administration to implement effective strategies for managing returnees," Dr. Pearson said in an article shared with FrontPage Africa. "A comprehensive reintegration plan should address housing, employment, and mental health services. Additionally, assessing their skills and education levels will allow the government to integrate them into sectors where they can contribute to national development."

Civil Society Calls for Urgent Action

As the expected arrival of deportees looms, civil society organizations and advocacy groups are urging the Liberian government to act swiftly in designing policies that will ensure the smooth reintegration of returnees while preventing their marginalization.

With neighboring countries already implementing structured reintegration programs, all eyes are on the Boakai administration to see how it will handle the growing challenge of Liberian deportees returning from the U.S.