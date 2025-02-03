Gambia: Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the Gambia Ink Free Roaming Deal

Freetown, Sierra Leone — Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia have signed a landmark agreement to eliminate roaming charges between the three nations, enabling citizens to call, text, and use mobile data at local rates while traveling. While celebrated as a milestone in regional integration, questions loom about its feasibility and whether telecom operators will fully comply.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed in Freetown, aligns with ECOWAS's broader agenda to reduce exorbitant roaming fees across West Africa. Effective May 2, 2025, Liberians traveling to Sierra Leone will no longer incur charges for receiving calls and can use mobile services as though they were at home. The policy extends to The Gambia on July 1, 2025.

Abdullah Kamara, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), hailed the agreement as a "game-changer" for regional connectivity. He revealed plans to expand similar agreements to Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, and Benin by year's end.

However, turning this policy into a reality may prove challenging.

Implementation Hurdles

Despite its potential, the agreement faces significant obstacles. Mobile network operators (MNOs) must overhaul their billing systems to accommodate cross-border price harmonization, a costly and complex process. Historically, telecom companies have resisted eliminating roaming fees due to their profitability.

Acknowledging these challenges, Kamara stressed the need for collaboration. "This agreement is only the beginning. Regulators and MNOs must now put in the hard work to make seamless communication a reality," he said.

The MOU, however, lacks enforceable penalties for non-compliance, raising concerns about accountability. Without stringent oversight, telecom companies could delay implementation or introduce hidden charges under the guise of technical adjustments.

Consumer Skepticism and Past Failures

While the policy promises to cut communication costs, consumers remain wary. Previous attempts at similar agreements in West Africa have been marred by delays and resistance from telecom operators. Skepticism is particularly strong in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, where such deals have historically fallen short of expectations.

Questions also linger about the deal's scope. Roaming fees may be eliminated, but disparities in mobile data costs across the three countries remain unaddressed. For instance, will a Liberian in Sierra Leone benefit from Sierra Leone's lower data rates, or will telecom providers introduce loopholes to safeguard profits? These unanswered questions cast doubt on the policy's long-term impact.