Liberia: Dependable Nephew' Returns to His Uncle - Henry Costa Reconciles With Pres. Boakai

Paynesville — Henry Costa has reconciled with President Joseph N. Boakai, ending a bitter feud that saw him switch allegiance to former President George Weah. The two met for nearly two hours in a heartfelt reunion.

Costa's Emotional Reunion

Following their meeting, Costa took to Facebook to describe the moment as "a truly unforgettable" experience.

"Last night was a truly unforgettable reunion with my uncle, President Joseph N. Boakai. Our reconciliation meeting, which lasted almost two hours, was a heartfelt and solemn experience that I will cherish forever," he wrote.

He highlighted Boakai's humor, recalling one of the president's remarks:

"When the prodigal son returns home, it is the cow that suffers because it is slaughtered for the feast."

Costa, once one of Boakai's most vocal critics, described the reunion as proof that "forgiveness, understanding, and love" can heal even the deepest political wounds.

A Rift That Shook Liberian Politics

Costa's fallout with Boakai became public in July 2023 when he accused the then-presidential candidate of betraying him. He claimed he had secured financial backers willing to invest millions in Boakai's campaign but was denied his request to be named running mate.

He further alleged that Boakai secretly promised control of Wologizi Mountain in Lofa County to those same financiers in exchange for their support--an accusation that led Costa to cut ties and endorse Weah.

Despite the public fallout, Boakai took a diplomatic approach, saying:

"Henry P. Costa is my son, and I hold nothing against him. I forgive him, and I am always willing to work with every well-meaning Liberian."

Costa's Political Crossroads

Costa has built his career on sharp political pivots. A fierce critic of Weah's administration, he played a leading role in exposing alleged corruption in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), helping to trigger sanctions on top officials. But in a surprising move, he later aligned himself with Weah and backed his re-election bid.

Now, with Boakai in power, Costa has re-emerged within the Unity Party's circle, proving once again that political allegiances in Liberia are rarely permanent.

What's Next for Costa?

Costa's reconciliation with Boakai raises key questions: Will he take up a formal role in the administration, or will he remain an independent political voice?

For now, the reunion serves as a stark reminder that in Liberian politics, yesterday's enemies can quickly become today's allies.