Nigeria: Davido Congratulates Tems On Grammy Win

3 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats superstar Davido has congratulated his colleague, Tems, on emerging winner of the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Tems secured the Grammy with her hit song 'Love Me Jeje,' marking her second win after previously earning a Grammy for her contribution to Future's chart-topping single Wait For U.

The 67th Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Best African Music Performance category had the likes of Yemi Alade's Tomorrow, Asake's MMS, Chris Brown's Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay), and Burna Boy's Higher competing for the award.

The category, introduced only last year, was previously won by South African star Tyla for her hit single 'Water.'

In a post on Instagram Story in the hours of Monday, Davido celebrated Tems' victory with the word 'Congrats Queen!"

Tems made a tribute to her mum while receiving the award.

Taking the stage, an emotional Tems said, "Wow, dear God. Thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team.

"Tomorrow is my mum's birthday and this is her first Grammys. I just want to thank you ma because she has really done a lot for me and my brother.

"Happy birthday mum. And I want to thank my team. Muyiwa, Wale, my beautiful stylist, and lovely girls... I love you guys.

"Thank you so much. To God be the glory. Honestly, He has changed my life so much."

