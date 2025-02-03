Liberia: LNBA Wants to Review Supreme Court's Opinions

Weeks following the Supreme Court's controversy interpretation of the embattled House Speaker Cllr Fonati Koffa's writ of prohibition against his removal by the majority bloc, the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) have suggested collaboration with the High Court to review its opinions (judgment) especially matters that border on constitutional interpretation.

Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, the president of the LNBA, said the intent is to improve on the quality of the Supreme Court's opinions in matters brought before it, to satisfy the best interest of law and public policy.

Cllr. Varmah gave the suggestion when he delivered his inaugural address on Friday, at the EJS Ministerial Complex, where he and other elected officials were inducted to stair the affairs of the LNBA for a period of three-year.

The occasion was attended by highly powerful government officials, including President Joseph Boakai, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh and the US Ambassador Mark C. Toner.

Varmah noted that the suggestion is paramount, as the 1986 Constitution gives the Supreme Court the power of judicial review, to bring definition, clarity and finality in all matters without influence and interference from anywhere.

He did not make any reference to the imposition at the House of Representatives for which the LNBA is requesting to share with the Supreme Court's review power.

But the LNBA's President quickly pointed out that the public must never be left in doubt whenever the Supreme Court reviews and brings finality to any subject matter.

Because, according to him, the Supreme Court represents the only branch of government that is mandated by the Constitution to ensure serenity and stability in our democratic system through its judicial review and interpretation of the laws of Liberia.

Varmah suggested that the LNBA's critical legal analysis of all opinions and proffering recommendations through written legal articles would be appreciated by the Supreme Court.

"The LNBA can seek writs of prohibition mandamus or certiorari to prevent government overreach," Varmah noted.

Throwing light on the House of Representatives saga, the LNBA's President said, the events have exposed threats to our constitutional democracy.

"Violations of fundamental rights, questionable executive actions and disregard for judicial decisions, judicial inactions and avoidance as well as legislative overreach undermine the very fabric of our democracy."

As an association, Varmah emphasized, they would not remain silent, instead, they are going to speak truth to power, hold institutions accountable and push for legal reform that strengthens governance, human rights and social justice.

"The LNBA will continue to engage with policymakers to ensure that the constitution is upheld and that legal reforms reflect the aspirations of the Liberian people," he suggested.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He however maintained that the LNBA play a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring constitutional compliance by all branches of government.

"To address constitutional violations, LNBA will file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court, to challenge unconstitutional action by any branches of government," Varmah noted.

In addition, Varmah is advocating for a constitutional amendment for a strengthening and accountability mechanism, and to provide legal opinions on bills and executive actions that may be in violation of the Constitution.

"The LNBA will collaborate with civil society organizations to pressure the government to uphold constitutional principles," he recommended.