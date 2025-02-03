Liberia: Rail Monopoly in Liberia Nears End As President Boakai Pushes for Reforms

The longstanding monopoly of ArcelorMittal over Liberia's key railway infrastructure is set to end as President Joseph N. Boakai moves to open the rail corridor between Yekepa and the Port of Buchanan to multiple users.

The Observer has learned from multiple sources in the Government that President Boakai has instructed key ministers and the National Investment Commission (NIC) to finalize negotiations with Ivanhoe Atlantic (formerly High Power Exploration/HPX) by February 15 of this year, for his review, and if approved, his submission to the National Legislature to commence with its ratification process.

This would make it nearly one year, since the President announced with Mr. Robert Friedland and others the Liberty Corridor project and investment.

The granting of Access to the existing Yekepa to Buchanan Rail commences the first phase of transporting iron ore via Liberia from Guinea. Ivanhoe reportedly plans to commence with shipping between two to five million tons per annum on the Yekepa-Buchanan railway while work commences on the Feasibility phase for the long term Liberty Corridor to transport as much as thirty million tons per annum from Mines in Guinea.

The deal, once concluded, will lead to the signing of an Access and Concession Agreement, marking a pivotal shift in Liberia's rail transport landscape to a multiuser rail system. The President has repeatedly stated his support for an open rail system that is used by multiple companies and industries. This would be the implementation of Executive Order 136, which the President signed in October 2024.

Additionally, NIC has been directed to engage two major global rail operators to present their strategies for independent rail management. These companies Thelo DB, a German-South African rail management firm, and a joint venture between the Rail Development Corporation (RDC) and TSC Global are expected to present their proposals on Monday.

Their presentations will outline strategies for transitioning Liberia's rail infrastructure from a single-user system dominated by ArcelorMittal to an open-access, multi-user framework under the National Rail Authority (NRA). The role of an Independent Operator is consistent with international best practices to ensure fair access to the system by all users, and ensure proper maintenance and long term investment and rail expansion.

Boakai Frustrated by Delays

Reports indicate that President Boakai has grown increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of negotiations and investment approvals, particularly at the NIC. Sources say he has been pressing for more efficient decision-making to accelerate Liberia's economic and infrastructural growth.

Guinea-Liberia Rail Agreement Nears Implementation

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) is in the final stages of negotiations with Ivanhoe Atlantic to facilitate the historic first-ever evacuation of Guinean iron ore through Liberia. This initiative, underpinned by a bilateral Ratified Implementation Agreement between the two nations, marks a significant milestone in regional cooperation and economic integration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If successfully implemented, the new railway framework will not only break ArcelorMittal's exclusive hold on the Yekepa-Buchanan corridor but also open doors for increased investment, job creation, and enhanced transport efficiency across Liberia's mining sector. It is estimated that over 11 billion tons of iron ore sits in the Corridor stretching from the Nimba region in Guinea to the Buchanan Port along the Atlantic coast in Liberia.

With the February 15 deadline fast approaching, all eyes are now on Monrovia to see how swiftly President Boakai's administration can turn these ambitious rail reforms into reality.

This reality envisions a Liberia with multiple companies using National infrastructure assets, thereby generating economic growth opportunities and billions in potential revenue for Liberia.