Liberia: Cross-Border Mobile Calls to Become Free

-- As Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia sign historic roaming deal

In a groundbreaking move towards enhanced regional connectivity and economic collaboration, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), the National Communications Authority of Sierra Leone (NatCA), and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia signed a tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at implementing free roaming agreements across their borders.

The signing ceremony, held on Friday, January 31, at the Mamba Point Lagoonda Resort in Freetown, brought together mobile network operators (MNOs) and service providers from the three countries, marking a historic moment in telecommunications corporations.

The event signaled a major milestone in the West African region's ongoing efforts to improve communication services and eliminate high roaming charges, in line with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regulations designed to promote regional integration.

These agreements will enable citizens of Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia to enjoy seamless mobile communications without the burden of high roaming fees when traveling across borders.

Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, Abdullah L. Kamara, opened the ceremony with a powerful statement on the significance of the agreements.

Kamara emphasized that the MOUs represent more than just formal documents but are a bold step towards eliminating the barriers that have long hindered seamless communication in the region.

"It is a great privilege to be in Freetown today for the signing of these important Memoranda of Understanding among the LTA, NatCA, and PURA. This marks a significant step in our collective effort to enhance regional connectivity, promote economic growth, and ensure affordable communication for our citizens," said Kamara.

He outlined the immediate benefits for citizens, noting that starting May 2, 2025, Liberians traveling to Sierra Leone would enjoy free incoming calls and be able to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile data at the same prices as Sierra Leoneans. This means no need to change SIM cards, making cross-border communication more convenient and cost-effective. Sierra Leoneans will experience the same benefits when traveling to Liberia.

The benefits will extend further in the year, with an agreement between Liberia and The Gambia to provide similar free roaming benefits starting July 1, 2025. Kamara noted that the successful implementation of these agreements would foster a stronger bond between the nations and contribute to improved communication and mobility for people across the region.

"We are not stopping here. Liberia is already engaging with Ghana to establish a similar roaming agreement, and we also plan to extend free roaming agreements to Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, and Benin before the close of the year," Kamara announced, showcasing the ambition for broader regional connectivity.

He concluded his remarks by thanking the roaming teams of LTA, NatCA, and PURA for their hard work and cooperation, and commended the mobile network operators for their role in making this vision a reality.

Solo Sima, Deputy Director General of PURA of The Gambia, took the stage next to underscore the importance of this agreement in advancing regional integration within West Africa.

"The MoU we are about to sign is more than just a document. It's a commitment to change. We'll ensure that citizens of our nations enjoy free incoming calls while roaming, making cross-border communications more accessible. It will also ensure fair and transparent roaming charges, guaranteeing affordability without compromising business sustainability," Sima affirmed.

He added that technical and regulatory cooperation will be strengthened to support the seamless integration of networks across the three countries.

Sima expressed his gratitude to the various stakeholders involved and reflected on the challenges faced during the negotiations.

"This agreement sets a powerful precedent. It shows that regional integration and telecommunications are not just aspirations, but achievable realities," said Sima, highlighting the collaborative efforts that led to the signing of the agreements. "Through dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared determination, we have come together to break down the barriers that have hindered communication within our region."

Sima also acknowledged the hurdles faced during the negotiations, noting that it wasn't always easy to align the interests of all parties. "At times, these discussions were tough, and differing perspectives challenged us. But today, we stand here with a common understanding," he added.

In his speech, Sima pointed to the agreement as a testament to what can be achieved when nations work together towards common goals.

He noted that the implementation of the free roaming agreements would improve affordability, increase the accessibility of mobile services, and promote economic growth.

"We are not just building telecommunications networks; we are building bridges of opportunity, economic growth, and regional unity," Sima concluded, thanking all stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to the cause.

Amara Brewah, Director General of the National Communications Authority of Sierra Leone (NatCA), followed with a heartfelt expression of appreciation for all those who contributed to the successful signing of the MOUs. Brewah took the opportunity to reflect on the historical journey that led to this moment.

"The journey to this point began with the Abidjan Protocol, which included seven countries. Then came ECOWAS, with its 16 members, and initially, we aimed for a comprehensive agreement across all member states. However, we soon realized that a more practical approach would be to focus on bilateral agreements," Brewah explained, acknowledging the challenges faced in achieving consensus among the larger ECOWAS group.

He also praised the technical teams and stakeholders for their dedication, which made the implementation of these agreements possible. "This is not just a formality; this is a step that will make life easier for our people," Brewah emphasized, encouraging everyone involved to take pride in the progress made.

He also emphasized the role of mobile network operators (MNOs) in the successful execution of the agreements, acknowledging that although disagreements are natural in the regulatory process, the MNOs played a crucial role in the process. "As regulators, we don't always agree, but today we see the MNOs willing to move the sector forward. This collaboration is proof of their commitment to progress," Brewah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded with a call to action, stressing that while the signing of the MOUs is an important first step, the real work lies in ensuring that these agreements are implemented effectively. "We have to hasten the implementation. The work has just begun," Brewah urged, signaling that the hard work of translating the agreements into functional reality would soon begin.

Aliyou Yusuf Aboki, Executive Secretary General of the West African Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly (WATRA), also shared his remarks, focusing on the broader vision for regional integration and digital transformation within ECOWAS.

Aboki highlighted the strategic importance of these agreements in driving economic growth and improving connectivity across the region.

"We are laying the foundation for the full implementation of the ECOWAS roaming regulation, which will ensure that citizens and businesses can stay connected affordably and efficiently without the barriers of excessive roaming charges," Aboki said.

He stressed that while the signing was a significant achievement, it was only the beginning of a larger effort to make digital inclusion a reality for all ECOWAS citizens. "This initiative will not only enhance intra-regional trade and mobility but also foster innovation, investment, and socio-economic development," Aboki concluded.