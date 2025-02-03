Nigeria: NCAA Summons Kenya Airways Over Viral Passenger Clash

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has summoned Kenya Airways to its headquarters in Abuja over a social media video showing a heated exchange between a maltreated Nigerian passenger and Kenya Airways agent at the transfer desk in Nairobi.

This was followed by stiff criticism of the passenger by the airline, which stated that the Nigerian traveller behaved inappropriately to its employees by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at them.

A video of the intense exchange between a Kenya Airways staff and a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore, travelling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris and Manchester via the carrier surfaced on social media on Sunday.

In the footage, Omisore could be seen complaining about inhumane treatment by the airline, lamenting that she was not adequately taken care of despite a 17-hour layover.

Omisore said: "You will provide a sanitary towel. I am speaking to the Minister of Finance of Nigeria. I want a hotel, I need sanitary towel. You will give me food tonight. Very wicked set of people. 17 hours layover. I have blood clot issues."

However, the Kenya Airways staff member was seen telling Omisore: "You can never enter our aircraft again. What kind of mannerism is this? Call your president. We will give you nothing."

Reacting to the video on X, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, stated: "There is no excuse for unruly passenger behaviour. The airline staff are unprofessional. The airline must bear responsibility for what has happened to this passenger. The NCAA refers Kenya Airways to Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, and has summoned the airline to its headquarters in Abuja today, Monday, February 3, 2025. The authority is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders."

Meanwhile, clarifying the incident, the airline stated: "The guest was travelling from Lagos to Paris and Manchester. On arrival in Nairobi for her connecting flight (Nairobi-Paris), it was discovered that she did not have a SCHENGEN Visa, which is a requirement for her to enter any European Union country. She was offered an alternative to travel through London and onward to Manchester, which she refused.

"Upon further investigation, we have established that the video does not provide full context. Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.

"In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees."