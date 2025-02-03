Gambia: How Do People Respond to Barrow's Bid for a Third Term?

3 February 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

First and foremost, President Barrow as an independent candidate had agreed to serve for three years, but stayed for five years and stood at the end of the five-year term for a second five-year term. He is now serving his second term.

It is an understanding among Ecowas States for a two-term limit to be established in the Constitutions of member states. It is therefore very significant for the President to think about the legacy he wants to leave. The first President of The Gambia served for three decades. The second President served for two decades. For fifty years, The Gambia had only two presidents. This year Gambia will be 60 years.

In January 2027 President Barrow will complete serving ten years. Does he want to be a president who will serve for only two terms and thus establish a two-term limit for The Gambia or will he finally seek another term and thus miss leaving a legacy to be the first Gambian president who will put an end to self-perpetuating rule? Time will tell.

