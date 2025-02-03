Gambia: Hakalang Road to Be Inaugurated in April

One of the key road projects undertaken by the government from tax payer's money is the Hakalang Road. The road has taken five years based on annual allocations of hundreds of millions of dalasi. In this year's estimate, a sum of 85 million dalasi is allocated for the construction of the road. While the government has announced that the road will be inaugurated in April 2025, there is projection in the estimates of 621 million dalasi in 2026 and 658 million dalasi in 2027. Foroyaa will find out from the minister why that is the case.

Foroyaa will assess how much has been spent on the 84 kilometre road in order to highlight why it is absolutely essential for government to have a productive base to sustain infrastructural development and social services. At the moment, one is being done at the expense of the other.