South Africa: Langa Residents Outline Expectations Ahead of President Ramaphosa's SONA

As South Africa prepares for the highly-anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, residents of Langa, Cape Town's oldest township, have voiced their expectations.

Most of the community members said they hope President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the pressing issues affecting their community. From economic opportunities to service delivery, residents have highlighted key areas they believe government should prioritise to improve their daily lives.

Many have expressed concerns over rising unemployment, inadequate housing and crime, which they say have hindered progress in their area.

Vuyolwethu Siyaka told SAnews that crime remains a major concern in Langa, so he would like there to be more visible policing and effective crime prevention strategies.

The 21-year-old expressed that many residents feel unsafe in their own homes due to high levels of gang-related violence and drug abuse in the community.

"I would like to tell President Ramaphosa about the crime situation in our communities and what happens at our local SAPS [South African Police Service]. We ask that government equips our local police station so it can provide more services and employ more officers who can efficiently deal with criminals and keep communities safe," he said.

Sanele Sifile, 19, advocated for better opportunities for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We want the President to help kids from poor backgrounds get access to quality education and employment opportunities after completing school. At the moment, the high youth unemployment rate is a major concern, and it often pushes young people toward crime," he told SAnews.

Anelisiwe Thembisa, from Bennie Street in Langa, said her burning issue was the allocation of budget for the housing projects in her area.

"We've been waiting since 2019 for the second phase of the housing project. Phase 1, the Nkandla Housing Project, was completed but Phase 2 has yet to begin. While we've heard that a budget has been allocated, there has been no visible progress. We would appreciate it if the President could address this in his SONA speech and provide clarity on the delays. We will be happy if we can get answers about this issue," she said.

Thozama Rhenqe, a pensioner, told SAnews that her expectations for the seventh administration were very high.

"Our expectations for this administration are high, but my main concern is the SASSA [South African Social Security Agency] grant for pensioners. As a pensioner, I hope the President increases the grant to R3 000," she said.

Meanwhile 85-year-old pensioner, Nomalungelo Peter, expressed her concerns about the pensioners' grant, saying it is too little to cover essential expenses like rent, electricity and municipal rates.

"I would like President Ramaphosa to speak about the grant for pensioners. It is little because we are renting, paying for electricity, including municipal rates, and sometimes they just estimate, even when you are not home and utilising the services, yet you still have to pay. You can be on holiday, however, they will still add charges for collecting waste.

"Another one is the issue of housing. I don't have a house of my own. I have been living in the house I am currently situated at for more than 65 years, but I don't own it. If the President could increase the grant and assist with housing, it would make a big difference in our lives," Peter said.

SAnews also spoke to a local artist, Banzi Tema, who hopes the President will address the challenges faced by creatives. He expressed that many artists struggle financially and die in poverty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Hopefully the President can address the issue of how we look after our creatives because some of them are dying paupers. While government has taken some steps. It is not enough.

"There is some funding that has been allocated to creatives but there is a lot of red tape, mostly people who are supposed to get the money do not get it, so if the President can include this is his speech, it would make a significant difference," he said.

As the nation awaits President Ramaphosa's SONA, the voices of Langa residents reflect the pressing issues faced by many South Africans, who are looking to the President for decisive action that will bring meaningful change to their communities.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday at 7pm.