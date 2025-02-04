Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns 57 Foreign Nationals Over Alleged Attempts to Destabilise Nigeria's Constitutional Structure

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arraigned 58 foreign nationals, comprising Chinese and Filipinos, before a Federal High Court in Lagos on charges of alleged impersonation, fraud and attempts to destabilise Nigeria's constitutional structure.

They were separately arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, Justice Denide Dipeolu, and Justice Alexander Owoeye, respectively.

The commission earlier in the day secured an interim forfeiture order for digital assets valued at $222,729.86, over fraudulent activities allegedly linked to Chinese and Filipino nationals.

Justice Owoeye granted the interim forfeiture order following a motion ex-parte moved by Zeenat Atiku, a prosecuting counsel with the EFCC.

Some of the defendants who were arraigned before four separate courts are Cherry De Leon (A.K.A Yesh De Leon), Khurram Shanzad, Fernad Fu Fang (A.K.A Kim), Tan Soon Kar, Rex Jose Dilag (A.K.A Madison), Jamal Polea, Jamilyn Jaynee Gonzalez (A.K.A Jam Galanza) and Hannah Jaramillo (A.K.A Max De Leon).

Others are Lin Haobo, An Hongxu (a.k.a Ruike), Shitou Shizilong, Pan Jiong, Zhow Kunji, Huang Xiao Liang (a.k.a Liu Xiao Liang), Peng Sen Lin (a.k.a Peng Song Lin, Pen Sen Ling, Dong Fang Hong, Huang Ren Jan, Shi Yang Xiong, Lu Yi Liang, Guo Giang (a.k.a Lisa), Wen Zong Xu, Pan Cai Yu, and Guo Zhi Yong.

Other defendants are Danica Manulit (A.K.A. Dan Ruiz), Vera Dela Cris (A.K.A. Nina Vera Gonzal), Joey Gracia, Beverlyn Gumayo Casino (A.K.A. Sumayo), and Tricia Jenylyn Castro (Alias T. J. Castro).

The defendants were among a group of suspected fraudsters apprehended on December 10, 2024 by the EFCC at their hideout on 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, following credible intelligence gathered by the EFCC.

They were arraigned by EFCC team of prosecutors comprising Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, Suleiman Suleiman, Chineye Okezie, Hannatu Kofarnaisa, N. Ukoha, T. Banjo and M. Owede.

They were arraigned on separate charges bordering on alleged cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence and identity theft, among others.

The defendants were accused of secretly procuring and employing several Nigerian youths for identity theft and other computer related frauds.

The offences are punishable under Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

After the charges were read to each defendant individually, they all pleaded not guilty.

Following their not guilty plea, the court ordered that the defendants be remanded in the prison custody.

The females defendants were remanded in Kirikiri prison, while their male counterparts were remanded at the Ikoyi prison.

EFCC told the court that on or about December 18, 2024 in Lagos, the defendants, willfully caused to be accessed computer systems organised to seriously destabilise the constitutional structure of Nigeria (which prohibits and prevents cyber and related crimes) when they procured/employed Nigerian youths for identity theft and to hold themselves (Nigerians) out as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantage for themselves (the defendants).