Nigeria: FCTA Shuts Down Clinic for Operating Illegally in Kuje

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has closed down an unregistered medical facility, Dada's Clinic and Maternity Ltd, located in Kapwa, Gaube Community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The closure was carried out on Sunday by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC), following an investigation into the facility's illegal activities.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on public communications and social media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, announced the shutdown in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Olayinka disclosed that the clinic was operating on a rented property along the main road leading to the community.

He said that one Mr Sabiu, who introduced himself as the health worker managing the facility, was detained and handed over to the police for further investigation.

He noted that the team was led by the Director, Medical and Diagnostics Department, acting on the directives of the Mandate Secretary, Health and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe.

Mr Olayinka added that the visit followed allegations that the facility was operating without registration and conducting medical procedures in a rented apartment unfit for healthcare services, under the guise of a medical outreach.

He explained that Mr Sabiu had admitted that the clinic was not duly registered with PHERMC.

Sadly, the Minister's spokesman revealed that preliminary findings have indicated that a community elder had tragically passed away following a hernia operation performed at the facility.

"Additionally, multiple reports emerged of patients who barely survived procedures and required emergency medical care elsewhere. The facility, an unpainted building with burglar-proof ironwork at the entrance, was in a dilapidated and unsanitary condition," he said.

"It lacked windows, doors, and basic amenities such as a reception area, nursing station, bathroom, or toilet. The structure had four rooms and a general area, including an unfinished extension in unacceptable sanitary condition."

He said at the time of the visit, three patients were on admission, including an elderly patient receiving intravenous infusion.

Mr Olayinka added that all patients in the facility were confirmed to be stable and were referred to Kuje General Hospital for proper medical care.

He expressed Mr Wike's zero tolerance to the operation of illegal health facilities in the FCT.

He reiterated the Minister's commitment to ensuring safe and regulated healthcare services, through facility accreditation as a simple process and "as such, there is no excuse for operating illegally."

He echoed the Minister's directive that all unregistered health facilities should be sealed henceforth to protect residents from unsafe medical practices.

(NAN)