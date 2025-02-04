Nigeria: Firm Launches Fuel-Access Programme for SMEs in Kano

BloomData Limited, a Nigeria-based company, has launched a programme to support operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with easy access to fuel to boost their businesses.

Named BloomFuel Service, it was launched to provide affordable and convenient access to fuel to small business operators, artisans and daily earners.

Registered beneficiaries would benefit from buying the fuel on credit, which would be paid within specified and agreed periods.

Speaking at the launch at Murtala Muhammad Library in Kano, Engr. Ja'afar Gambo, Managing Director, BloomData Ltd., said the initiative was to ease the way of doing business for SMEs and commercial transport operators.

The aim of the programme, according to Mr Gambo, was to help SMEs and commercial transport operators get petrol and diesel at ease in order to sustain their businesses, especially in view of the hardship in the country.

He said so far, about 2,000 commercial transport operators have registered through their various associations, and more applications are awaiting approval.

He explained that BloomData Limited had partnered with notable petroleum retail companies to sell fuel to beneficiaries on credit, payable within a specified period.

"We have come to support small businesses like commercial transport workers, taxi drivers, tricycle riders, okada riders and small businessmen that rely on petroleum and diesel to power their businesses.

"We pay upfront for the product. They should come and take it, use it and pay back later. This is an emergency way to support them as they can wake up and want to go out for operation but don't have money to buy fuel. In this case, they should go to one of our partnering filling stations, take the fuel on credit and pay within the specified period," Mr Gambo explained.

He noted that the programme would boost SMEs in Kano, which according to him, would help in boosting the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and provide job opportunities.

He also disclosed that as part of the programme, the company would provide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) opportunities for the commercial transport operators in the near future.

On his part, Muhammad Sani Hassan, National President, National Commercial Tricycle, Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTMORAS) said due to hardship, the BloomFuel service is timely and would make the operators sustain their businesses.

He assured that members of NACTMORAS captured in the programme would comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement, threatening to deal with anybody who defaults.

"It is a purely digital process. The registration process is transparent and digitized. A beneficiary cannot be registered unless through our local units, using two sureties - one from the unit and the other from the family of a beneficiary.

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi ll, commended the company for the initiative.

According to the emir, who was represented by Danmalikin Kano, Alhaji. Auwalu Mudi Yakasai, the programme is timely and would enhance the socioeconomic life of the people of the state.

He disclosed that the emirate council would see the possibility of incorporating teachers and health workers' unions into the programme, aimed at easing the hardship of the people