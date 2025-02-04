Nigerian Passenger Stranded in Nairobi Airport Back in Lagos- - Official

The NCAA said a meeting scheduled with Kenya Airways tomorrow will lead to a determination on the case.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says a Nigerian passenger who was stuck at Nairobi Airport on Monday is now back in Nigeria.

This happened after Kenya Airways did not allow her to board her flight to her intended destination over alleged "visa issues".

On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NCAA and the Management of Kenya Airways were at loggerheads regarding the perceived inhuman treatment the Nigerian passenger identified as "Gloria Ibukun Omisore" was subjected to at the Nairobi airport by Kenya Airways officials.

In a video that made the rounds on social media on Monday, a representative of Kenya Airways engaged in verbal exchange with the passenger who had arrived Nairobi from Lagos and was attempting to connect to her flight to Paris but was prevented from doing so due to "visa issues".

In the video, the Kenya Airways agent told the Nigerian passenger (Ms Omisore) that she would not be allowed to fly Kenya Airways again. In response, Ms Omisore said she was on the phone with Nigeria's finance minister, but the visibly angry agent of Kenya Airways said she could call the Nigerian president if she deemed it necessary.

The incident led to an altercation between the NCAA officials and Kenya Airways, including reactions from several users of the social media platform, X, on Monday.

The NCAA said there has been a long history of maltreatment of Nigerian passengers and officials by Kenya Airways.

On Tuesday, NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu, said the stranded passenger has safely arrived Nigeria.

"Glad to inform you that the passenger has safely arrived in Lagos, Nigeria. I had our NCAA Consumer Protection Officers receive her on arrival," the statement said.

The official said a meeting scheduled with Kenya Airways will lead to a determination on the case.

"We remain committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders," he added.

Reactions

The incident has generated reactions from many X users on social media.

Eloray Globalfarms (@Alay3luwa) said "It's funny that almost all airlines treat Nigerians like crap! One particular airline tried forcing me on Qatar airways from London to Lagos via Qatar. I told them I didn't pay to get on Qatar airways, the lady said I had no choice! Well she found out I was travelling with an American Passport. The weyrey find me seat on a direct flight to Lagos!"

In another tweet by @Streetpresido, it said: "Kenya airport staffs are pure beggars they expect every Nigerians to tip them I had same experience my guy later told me is because as a Nigerian you have to put money inside your passport before you can be attended to properly."

@nellycent said: "The worst airline in the world. Like that woman knows them very well.The bustards made me loose my flight to JFK New York the other day , @KenyaAirways are very useless and always display this fuckery with Nigerian travelers . Print my boarding pass, the Hoe told me she doesn't have paper to print it , that I should go to London and print it at their station (whatever).Arrived Heathrow, no one is on Kenya airways station."

@Robertabogede also reacted by saying: "I had my worst flight experience using this @KenyaAirways in November 2022. I vowed never to use it anymore."