Angola: Cholera Vaccination Campaign in Angola - Protection and Prevention for All

On February 3rd and 4th, around one million people, including children and adults, will be vaccinated against cholera in Luanda, Bengo and Icolo e Bengo. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Health, has the support of The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Bank. This emergency initiative aims to control the cholera outbreak affecting the country and strengthen population protection to reduce the spread of the disease.

In addition to vaccination, the campaign will be complemented by awareness campaigns on preventive measures, such as adopting good hygiene practices and access to drinking water, which are fundamental to preventing new cases.

The commitment of the government and its partners in this response reinforces the importance of immunisation as an essential strategy for public health and the well-being of Angolans.

According to Dr Quaresma, WHO immunisation officer, the campaign aims to vaccinate as many people as possible in the most affected areas to ensure minimum coverage of at least 80% of the eligible population. This corresponds to approximately 977,800 people in the Cacuaco, Sequele and Dande municipalities.

Vaccination will occur at fixed posts in health facilities, churches, markets, schools and other strategic locations. In addition, mobile teams will go into the communities to reach those unable to travel to the vaccination posts.

Around 1,974 teams, including health professionals and community volunteers, will be deployed on the ground, under the supervision of 508 coordinators. More than 6,400 people will be involved in the operation to ensure broad coverage and campaign success.

All people who are one year of age or older, living in the areas covered should receive a dose of the oral cholera vaccine, including those who have already had the disease. A cholera vaccine is a powerful additional tool for cholera control. Vaccines complement other well-known effective measures of ensuring the use of safe water, good hygiene, adequate surveillance and prompt case management. However, vaccination alone is not enough to eradicate cholera. For effective and lasting protection, it is essential that the entire population adopts good hygiene practices, such as consuming only treated or boiled water, washing hands frequently with soap and water, ensuring that food is well cooked and disposing of sanitary waste correctly. These complementary measures are essential to prevent new outbreaks and protect the community's health.

Cholera is a disease that can be prevented and controlled, and combining vaccination with adequate hygiene and sanitation measures is the key to overcoming this public health challenge.

Community involvement is key to the success of this campaign. Each person vaccinated contributes to collective protection, helping to contain the spread of the disease and save lives. The vaccine is safe, free and highly effective in preventing cholera. Get vaccinated, protect yourself and help your community fight this disease!

Angola is currently facing an outbreak affecting the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Icolo e Bengo, Kwanza Norte, Zaire, Huambo, Huíla and Malanje, with a total of 1584 cases and 59 deaths recorded by February 1, 2025. Given this scenario, it is urgent to implement effective measures to contain the spread of the disease and protect the population.

Together, we can fight cholera and guarantee a safer future for all Angolans.