Sudan: How to Help The Sudanese Who Are Rebuilding 'From Scratch'

Monrovia — Millions of Sudanese have been uprooted from their homes since fighting broke out in April 2023 between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum. The violence between the two groups and their allied militia - that previously made up an interim government - has killed tens of thousands of people. Aid agencies operating in Sudan and neighboring countries say the war-ravaged population is in dire need of support.

AllAfrica's Boakai Fofana spoke with Country Director of Islamic Relief Sudan, Elsadig Elnour.

Excerpts - edited for clarity

What's the nature of your work?

I am Country Director of Islamic Relief ... an international NGO founded in the UK in 1984 and our work is purely humanitarian assistance to the IDPs and vulnerable communities in Sudan by providing all sorts of humanitarian assistance in various sectors, including security, WASH, education or cash protection issues, and shelter to IDPs. We have our country office in Port Sudan. It was in Khartoum. We have sub-offices in Darfur, Kordofan, and some remote areas to serve the communities. In summary, I do humanitarian work.

How are you ... the organization ... the workers faring in the wake of the escalating violence?

We are working in safe places. For example in East Sudan, North Sudan, not at the same time. In areas like Darfur, whenever we find an opportunity, we try to deliver assistance. But there are many challenges of course, in light of the conflict. There is insecurity and inaccessibility. That is why sometimes we confine ourselves in safe areas – not just risk the safety of the staff. This has led to many [would-be] beneficiaries trapped in these areas not being able to receive assistance – especially in Darfur and Kordofan.

Now we have IDPs from Kordofan and other areas including Jazīrah, they are gathering in some IDP (internally displaced people) camps and we are working with these IDPs.

What kind of aid do you give IDPs? And do you face harassment because of the violence?

In the SAF areas (Sudan Armed Forces) we don't face any harassment. Our work is focused on the establishment of camps. We have established camps for these IDPs because many of them are living in public institutions like school and government (buildings). The institution relocated these people. Then we provide them (indistinct); we provide WASH services and some non-food items, and we provide all these IDPs with cash distribution. We give cash per family, we give them food rations, and we give them cash also. This is a trend for all international NGOs. They think that cash is more practicable. We offer others the right to choose what they want, Instead of just dictating items and supplies to them.

What would you say displaced Sudanese people are currently in need of the most, and what is the scale of that problem?

Around 11.5 million people are currently IDPs. Around a million of them are refugee also – they crossed the border to neighboring countries. Some of them are living in very bad conditions – in schools and public institutions here. We know that the government financial capacity is very low. And all assistance is provided by international NGOs. So we are in contact with these beneficiaries on a daily basis. We are doing the assessment in order to know exactly the needs of those people and we respond best on their needs.

And what would you want the world to do right now, because there's been some reports that the international community doesn't seem to understand the scale of the problem. Or worse even, ignoring it.

Yes, of course. We call this the forgotten war. Most of the organizations are doing well. I can say the assistance provided to IDPs is far below the needs of these people. But we are struggling and we are doing a good job to reach more beneficiaries. For example in 2024, we reach one million two hundred thousand people. This is like vulnerable communities and the IDPs.

So what does a typical day look like? For example, do you request security assistance for your workers? And from which authority do you request security protection?

Actually, we request permission. If you want to visit the camps, we have to have approved travel permits from the humanitarian aid commission, the security, and the military intelligence. Unless your permission is signed by these three authorities, you will not move and you will not be allowed to visit these camps.

What about the Rapid Support Forces areas?

In the Rapid Support Forces areas, they have just established (bodies) responsible for humanitarian work. Now that is not well established. We are working in central Darfur, in partnership with WFP. We receive food across the border in Chad and distribute this food to almost two hundred people in that area.

Can you tell us about the nature of the fighting and how has it affected civilians.

The fighting is active and intensified in some areas, but I can say that there is improvement in Khartoum. Most of the people have returned ... from outside the country and those who are displaced internally. Recently the breadbasket of the country was recaptured by SAF, and it's ready to receive returnees. Now we are preparing our response to the returnees' needs. Those who have been displaced previously are now going back to their areas of origin. Of course, their belongings and properties were looted, most of the facilities destroyed. So we need to support resilient projects and provide life-saving aid at the beginning, and then they will start to rebuild.

As of now we are preparing for the resilience and recovery intervention. Most of the people now are going back to some areas already recaptured by SAF. Those people are in need – lifesaving issues. And they need to rehabilitate their lives because they lost everything and most of the facilities – especially health facilities, WASH facilities have been destroyed. Everything was looted. So they need assistance to rebuild their lives from the beginning - from scratch.

Thank you, Mr. Elnour.

Thank you very much, Boakai.