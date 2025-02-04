Liberia: Pres. Boakai Appoints Veteran Liberian Journalist As Magistrate

4 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has appointed veteran Liberian journalist Fallah Matthews as Associate Magistrate at the Brewerville Magisterial Court, located in District #17, Montserrado County.

Magistrate Matthews' appointment comes as a result of his exemplary performance and his ability to carry out his responsibilities impartially, as well as a comprehensive assessment of his work at the court over the past year.

He previously served in a similar capacity at the Brewerville Magisterial Court for several years and has built a solid reputation for his commitment to justice.

Magistrate Matthews, a 2017 graduate of the James A. A. Pierre Judicial Institute in Monrovia, served as the President of the Circle II PM section at the institute for the 2016/2017 academic year.

A respected figure in Liberia's media landscape, Matthews was the founding President of the Association of Judicial Reporters of Liberia and played a key role in securing the group's office at the Temple of Justice.

He also received the prestigious Press Union of Liberia (PUL) annual award as the Best Judicial Reporter three consecutive times, from 1999 to 2001.

Matthews brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the Judicial Bureau Chief for 18 years at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and as a Crime and Judicial Reporter at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) from 1993 to 1996.

In addition to his career in journalism, Matthews is a founding member of Liberians United Against Drug and Substance Abuse.

His reappointment was formally issued by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh at a well-attended ceremony at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, the official seat of Liberia's judicial branch.

In his new role, Magistrate Matthews has pledged to fulfill his duties effectively, efficiently, and in full compliance with the laws of Liberia. He emphasized his commitment to serving without fear or favor, ensuring justice for all.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.