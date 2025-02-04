Liberia: Pres. Boakai Appoints Veteran Liberian Journalist As Magistrate

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has appointed veteran Liberian journalist Fallah Matthews as Associate Magistrate at the Brewerville Magisterial Court, located in District #17, Montserrado County.

Magistrate Matthews' appointment comes as a result of his exemplary performance and his ability to carry out his responsibilities impartially, as well as a comprehensive assessment of his work at the court over the past year.

He previously served in a similar capacity at the Brewerville Magisterial Court for several years and has built a solid reputation for his commitment to justice.

Magistrate Matthews, a 2017 graduate of the James A. A. Pierre Judicial Institute in Monrovia, served as the President of the Circle II PM section at the institute for the 2016/2017 academic year.

A respected figure in Liberia's media landscape, Matthews was the founding President of the Association of Judicial Reporters of Liberia and played a key role in securing the group's office at the Temple of Justice.

He also received the prestigious Press Union of Liberia (PUL) annual award as the Best Judicial Reporter three consecutive times, from 1999 to 2001.

Matthews brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the Judicial Bureau Chief for 18 years at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and as a Crime and Judicial Reporter at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) from 1993 to 1996.

In addition to his career in journalism, Matthews is a founding member of Liberians United Against Drug and Substance Abuse.

His reappointment was formally issued by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh at a well-attended ceremony at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, the official seat of Liberia's judicial branch.

In his new role, Magistrate Matthews has pledged to fulfill his duties effectively, efficiently, and in full compliance with the laws of Liberia. He emphasized his commitment to serving without fear or favor, ensuring justice for all.