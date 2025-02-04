Liberia: 'Leniency On UP Regime Is Over' - CDC-Cop's New Boss Declares After Winning Chairmanship

Grand Cape Mount — The newly elected Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change - Council of Patriots (CDC-COP), Foday N. Massaquoi, has championed the need to democratically and legally pressure the ruling Unity Party administration to address the social and economic issues confronting the citizens.

Massaquoi's remarks suddenly followed his election as National Chairman of the CDC-COP during the group's Special Convention held Sunday, February 2, 2025 in Sinje Town, Grand Cape Mount County.

The event was held under the theme: "Rallying the Nation Through Robust Patriotic Actions for Liberia's Redemption" and brought together scores of delegates from six (6) counties: Grand Bassa, Bong, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount (host), Bomi and Montserrado.

Massaquoi was announced winner for the chairmanship with twenty (20) votes over five (5) votes of his opponent Joshua S. Karr by the Elections Commission Chairperson, Maminah Gorlon Carry, including Aaron Koffa Chea - Vice Chair for Administration, Mark Johnson - Vice Chair for Operations, Augustine P. Outland - Vice Chair for Mobilization, and Aloysious Klah Benson Jr- Vice Chair for Programs & Planning.

Others are: Henry Da Silva Tabla - Vice Chair for International Affairs, Archie Tarnel Harris - National Secretary General, Lassana Fanta Kromah - Deputy Secretary for Administration, Oliver Z. Worozorouah - Deputy Secretary for Records and Research, Javis Emmanuel Kollie - Public Relations Officer, Abraham T. Sherman - Treasurer and Augustus Jozzie Fahnbulleh - Chaplain.

In his acceptance speech, Massaquoi stressed that his election is not about him but it is about the struggle ahead, the fight for the soul of the nation, and the unwavering belief that Liberia is dying, demanding a redeemer.

"The time for leniency is over," he stressed, emphasizing the opposition community to rise and forge a united front, stating that Liberia is under siege.

According to him, the Boakai-Koung administration has failed on every front, noting that the regime has led citizens into perilous times.

"Recent reports reveal that nearly 45% of Liberians experienced theft in 2024, and a staggering 28% were victims of assault--the highest assault rate globally," he stated.

Massaquoi stressed that Liberia's economy is collapsing, the people are suffering, thus securing a daily meal has become an achievement for citizens.

He further criticized the Unity Party government for running one nation with two speakers of the national legislature. Massaquoi identified embattled House Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa was legitimate, while terming Representative Richard Nagbe Koon, elected Speaker of the majority members of the House as unconstitutional Speaker. "Koon is nothing more than a toy boy to Jeremiah K. Koung (the Vice President). This is not governance--it is organized incompetence".

According to him, the CDC-COP, which he deemed Liberia's foremost civil rights political movement, sees the impasse at the House of Representatives as a contradiction.

He stressed the importance of the citizens rising up to the occasion to confront the system, urging the Liberians to stand up, mobilize, and be the voice of the oppressed in their communities.

The CDC-COP Chair Rallies Diaspora Based Support

The new Chairman of the CDC-COP further rallied the collective support of diaspora-based citizens for the vibrancy of the group and ensured the redemption of the country was achieved.

"You have kept the wheels of our nation turning through remittances, advocacy, and unwavering patriotism," he stated.

Massaquoi also recalled that during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, many of the citizens facilitated and heavily financed the rise of the Unity Party regime. But he said the regime has turned into an intercontinental embarrassment and a national calamity.

"I am fully aware of how thousands of you are frustrated and disappointed, but let me remind you: it is not your fault that you were betrayed by the Worsonga mafia," he noted.

Massaquoi emphasized that the Liberian people were promised salvation by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. On the contrary, he said the Liberian is openly distributing starvation wrapped in poverty, agony, division, and hunger to the citizens.

He intoned that the CDC-COP will not be silent as the economy is in a freefall, noting that the exchange rate has climbed to almost 210 LD per 1 USD, while unemployment is at a record high.

"80% of the youth are jobless, mysterious deaths remain unsolved, our constitution is trampled upon with impunity, and lawlessness is becoming the order of the day," he said.

He also questioned the UP government about the better leadership, accountability, respect for the rule of law and hope it promised to deliver during the campaign season.

Massaquoi Defines His Vision

As part of his vision, Mr. Massaquoi vowed to lead an inclusive, people-centered, grassroots-driven revolution that transcends party lines. "We will work with every patriotic Liberian--regardless of political affiliation--because our allegiance is to Liberia first".

He stressed that the days of gentlemen's agreements that benefit a corrupt few at the expense of the many must come to an end.

CDC-COP Reaffirms Commitment To CDC's Ideology

"Fellow compatriots, let me make one thing abundantly clear: we are CDC-COP, and we reaffirm our commitment to the ideology of the CDC," he noted.

Massaquoi further expressed optimism that the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) will reclaim the presidency in 2029! "The CDC is the people's party, and we are coming back to correct the wrongs, restore hope, and put Liberia back on the path of transformation".

He also called on the youth, the students, market women, motorcyclists, teachers, and every struggling Liberian to rise.

"Join this campaign as we inspire, mobilize, expand, and redeem our republic from the shackles of bad governance, police brutality, and economic deprivation. Your future is on the line, and the time to act is now," Massaquoi noted.

At the same time, the Chairman of the CDC-COP also thanked the Elections Commission for conducting what he termed as a transparent, free and fair electoral process, and further lauded the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

"Your decision reaffirms that our movement is alive, that our mission is clear, and that we, the people, are ready to reclaim what rightfully belongs to us--our dignity, our democracy, and our future," Massaquoi stated.

In a brief remark, the defeated candidate for the national championship, Joshua S. Karr acknowledged the free, fair and transparent conduct of the elections, expressing his willingness to work with Mr. Massaquoi and his team for the success of the institution.

"We should not be divided because of politics or because your side did not win. Your support is highly appreciated and there is a possibility that I contest in the next elections and your support may make me win," he stated.