Liberia: Senator Moye Delivers Crucial Aid to Storm Victims and Supports Healthcare in Bong County

Gbarnga — In the wake of a destructive storm that swept through Gbarnga on January 24, Senator Prince K. Moye of Bong County has provided vital assistance to 50 storm victims.

The storm caused severe damage to homes and public infrastructure, displacing many residents and destroying properties.

On behalf of Senator Moye, his representative, Tormue Queminee, distributed 50 bags of 25kg rice, 30 bundles of zinc, five packs of zinc nails, and 150,000 Liberian Dollars to the affected families.

This donation, according to Queminee, is intended to help mitigate the immediate hardships faced by the victims, who have endured two weeks of difficult conditions since the storm struck.

Queminee stressed that the relief was a response to the ongoing challenges the community had been enduring. "Senator Moye remains steadfast in his commitment to addressing the needs of his people, wherever necessary," Queminee remarked, noting that Senator Moye's track record of service transcends political boundaries, a quality that has contributed to his long tenure in the Liberian legislature.

During the presentation, Queminee reassured the storm victims that Senator Moye would continue to stand by them in both good and challenging times.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to use the aid responsibly, emphasizing that the era of being overlooked by self-serving politicians was over. "Take the items, anything that pains you, pains the Senator deeply," Queminee said, expressing hope that the aid would alleviate some of the immediate difficulties faced by the storm victims, until more comprehensive government support can be mobilized.

The donation reached several impacted communities, including Gbelenenai, Civil Compound, Rubber Factory, Lelekayea, and schools like Dorothy School Semi High School and Sugar Hill Community School.

The recipients, along with local leaders, expressed their gratitude for Senator Moye's swift and generous response to the disaster.

Many shared their experiences of having to shelter in open spaces with no assistance from Non Governmental Organizations or government agencies, viewing the senator's aid as a beacon of hope in an otherwise bleak situation. "We are truly thankful for the senator's generosity," one recipient said. "This aid has restored our hope and reminded us that we are not forgotten."

On the same day, Senator Moye also attended the first anniversary celebration of the Sayewhah Town community clinic in David Dean Town, Electoral District #1.

As part of his ongoing support for community development, Senator Moye donated 200,000 Liberian Dollars worth of medication to aid the clinic in enhancing healthcare delivery.

Senator Moye reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with District Lawmaker Prince K. Koinah to implement initiatives that will improve the lives of Bong County citizens.

During the event, he was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the staff of Sayewhah Town community clinic for his selfless leadership in both Bong County and Liberia at large.

In response, Mr. Melvin Dowah, Officer in Charge at the clinic, and the clinical team expressed their gratitude to Senator Moye for his foresight and generosity.

They assured him that the donated medical supplies would be used effectively to benefit the community.