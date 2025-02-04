Liberia: Controversy Erupts Over Best Young Player Award At National County Sports Meet

Monrovia — The decision to award Nuch Zohn the Best Young Player title at the 2025 National County Sports Meet has sparked significant backlash, with many questioning the fairness of the selection process.

The controversy centers around Emmanuel Flomo, who, despite his exceptional performance for Lofa County, was overlooked for the award in favor of Zohn.

Flomo, just 16 years old, played a pivotal role in Lofa's football triumph, scoring six goals throughout the tournament and leading his team to victory. His outstanding contributions earned him both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest Goal Scorer accolades.

However, despite his impressive performance, the Best Young Player award was given to Zohn, a 20-year-old player from Grand Gedeh County.

Zohn's team reached the final but was defeated 2-1 by Lofa. The award made him the first Grand Gedeh player to win the Best Young Player title in over a decade, but the decision has been met with widespread criticism.

Many fans, sports journalists, and former players have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the choice, questioning the criteria used for the award.

Sports journalist Kangar highlighted the confusion, asking, "How can a 20-year-old win the Best Young Player award when a 16-year-old is named MVP?" He went on to point out the contradiction in the awards process, noting that if Flomo's performance was deemed exceptional enough to secure the MVP title, it would be logical for him to also receive the Best Young Player award.

Former Liberian footballer and current coach, Ephriam Weah, also weighed in on the debate. He expressed his disbelief over the award, stating, "How can a 20-year-old win the Best Young Player award when Flomo, at 16, is recognized as the MVP?"

Weah stressed that while Zohn is undoubtedly a talented player, the situation created confusion and misled young athletes.

The issue has sparked a wider discussion about the fairness and transparency of the award selection process.

Some have suggested that Flomo, given his age and performance, should have received both the Best Young Player and Highest Goal Scorer titles. Junior Yenneyo Sarko, a football enthusiast, stated, "If they have to relook at the awards, then Emmanuel Flomo should even claim the Best Young Player award and Highest Goal Scorer award."

Others have defended Zohn's individual performance, with Luigi Foday Tarkue stating, "Nuch had a better performance in the County Meet. The reason he did not win the MVP is because his county did not win the tournament." However, Tarkue acknowledged Flomo's contribution and suggested it would have been better for Flomo to receive the Best Young Player and top scorer awards.

As the debate continues, there are calls for greater clarity in the selection process to ensure that future awards are based on merit and reflect the true achievements of the players.

The controversy surrounding the Best Young Player award has left many questioning how the organizers determine the criteria for such honors, with hopes for a more transparent process in the future.