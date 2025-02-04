Liberia: ANC Youth Member Found Dead After Several Days of Disappearance

Monrovia — The sudden and tragic death of Jesse Gleegbar Jr., a dedicated member of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Youth Congress, has left the community in shock.

The 32-year-old was found deceased at his residence after being reported missing for several days.

Gleegbar, a well-known figure in the Airfield Shortcut community, was last seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

His family grew concerned when they were unable to contact him for an extended period. Initially, they assumed he might have been away on a trip, given his occasional absences.

"We thought he was just traveling again," one relative said, describing the shock and disbelief upon learning of his death.

Multiple attempts to reach Gleegbar had been unsuccessful, deepening the family's concern.

The discovery of his body in his bedroom has shaken the local community, prompting an immediate response from the Liberia National Police.

Officers arrived at the scene to engage with family members and began investigating the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

In an outpouring of support, several prominent ANC leaders visited the grieving family, offering condolences and standing in solidarity during this difficult time.

The loss has reverberated deeply within the ANC Youth Congress, with friends and supporters mourning the passing of a passionate and active advocate.