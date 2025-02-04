Liberia: Allegations of Embezzlement Surround Representative Cole and Former Commissioner in Gbarmue Town Controversy

Bong County — Allegations of embezzlement have been raised against Representative Josiah Marvin Cole of District 3, Bong County, following claims of misappropriated social development funds intended for the residents of Gbarmue Town.

These accusations came to light after Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris presented a document implicating Representative Cole in the diversion of funds from a 2011 agreement with Hurine Mining Company.

The controversy erupted after residents of Gbarmue and surrounding communities staged protests against Hurine Mining Company, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2011.

The situation escalated further when demonstrators set fire to a wooden bridge connecting Gbarmue to the mining site, cutting off vehicle access between the two areas.

In response, several protestors were detained by the Liberia National Police as tensions flared.

A day-long dialogue took place over the weekend, aimed at addressing the escalating conflict.

The meeting, which involved Superintendent Norris, Representative Cole, and Colonel William Mulbah, Deputy Inspector for Administration at the Liberia National Police, sought to address accusations of corruption and mismanagement of the payments from Hurine Mining Company to the affected communities.

The MoU, signed in 2011, stipulates that Hurine Mining Company is required to contribute $4,000 every five months to the communities.

While the company claims to have fulfilled its financial obligations, allegations have surfaced that Representative Cole and former District Commissioner Washington Bonnah mismanaged these funds.

Otto Dunbar, a community representative, voiced his frustration, stating, "Since the signing of the MoU, we have not seen any benefits. They opened an account in the name of the former commissioner, and all our funds went there. We can't blame the company; we blame our lawmaker because he agreed to the account being opened."

Former District Commissioner Washington Bonnah confirmed that he had received two payments of $2,500 each but did not clarify how the funds were used. "I received $2,500 twice from the account Rep. Cole said they should open," Bonnah stated.

In an attempt to clear his name, Representative Cole denied any knowledge of the MoU, asserting that despite repeated requests, he had been unable to obtain a copy from the community or the mining company. "I have persistently asked the company and the county authorities to give me a copy of the MoU, but they have refused. I feel disrespected," Cole explained.

However, Superintendent Norris subsequently produced a copy of the MoU bearing Cole's signature, directly contradicting his claims.

This revelation sparked outrage from the community as Cole continued to deny signing the agreement. He further criticized the mining company for its failure to meet its obligations and suggested that the company cease operations if it could not honor its commitments.

Following the heated exchange, all parties agreed to draft a new MoU to ensure transparency and fair distribution of the funds.

A revised MoU is expected to be finalized and signed by all parties on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Daniel Toe, the Administrative Manager of Hurine Mining Company, reiterated the company's commitment to working with the community and acknowledged the 2022 directive from Representative Cole to transfer the funds to an account under Washington Bonnah's name.

Meanwhile, residents of Gbarmue continue to press for a new agreement with Hurine Mining Company, demanding that their grievances be addressed in the forthcoming MoU.