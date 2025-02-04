Liberia Basketball President Appeals for Increased Government Support Following National Championship Victory

Monrovia — Following Lofa County's triumph at the 2025 National Basketball County Meet, Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) President Abraham B. Samukai has called for increased government support for the national basketball tournament.

In a statement to the press, Samukai expressed concern over the disparity in funding and resources between basketball and football in the country.

He emphasized that basketball should receive the same level of government support as football to ensure the growth and success of the sport.

"I appeal to the government to treat the basketball tournament with the same importance as the football tournament," Samukai said, underscoring the need for more resources to strengthen teams' preparations for future national events.

Reflecting on the past, Samukai recalled the 1970s when Liberia's basketball saw significant talent recruitment from schools across the country.

However, he lamented the decline in youth participation in basketball tournaments, a trend he hopes to reverse by introducing county-level qualifying rounds next year to reignite local interest in the sport.

In an effort to inject fresh energy into the game, Samukai also announced a decision to lower the age requirement for players, opening the door for younger talent to compete.

The enthusiasm surrounding the tournament's finals is a testament to the success of this initiative.

Looking ahead, Samukai revealed that the National Basketball League would conclude in two weeks, with the 2025 season set to begin on Sunday. He reassured stakeholders that the upcoming tournaments would allow ample time for refining regulations to enhance the competitiveness of the league.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Sports G. Andy Quamie reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent tournament in future county sports meets.

He also shared plans to implement a player validation process beginning next year, aimed at preventing fraudulent entries.

"The only major issue we faced this year was the protest filed by Grand Bassa County against Bomi County," Quamie explained. "While the Ministry of Youth and Sports had allowed Bomi County to replace an injured player, miscommunication led to misunderstandings. Fortunately, the matter was resolved amicably."