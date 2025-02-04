Liberia: Senator Dillon Reaffirms Support for Rehabilitation Efforts At Cfrr's Historic All-Female Graduation

Monrovia — Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County has reiterated his commitment to using his salary for the betterment of at-risk youth, directing the funds to support rehabilitation programs aimed at combating drug addiction.

Dillon made the statement at a significant event at the Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration (CFRR), which celebrated the graduation of its first all-female cohort of rehabilitated clients.

"This is where my salary is going," Senator Dillon declared, emphasizing that his contributions are focused on facilitating recovery and reintegration for vulnerable youth, not on personal gains.

CFRR, a vital initiative championed by Senator Dillon, has played a leading role in helping Liberian youth overcome drug addiction through comprehensive rehabilitation programs.

This graduation marks the center's fifth cohort of graduates, distinguished by being the first entirely female class.

Thirteen women successfully completed the program, which included medical care, psychological counseling, and vocational training, empowering them to rebuild their lives and re-enter society as independent, productive members.

In his speech, Senator Dillon stressed the importance of supporting marginalized groups, especially women, who are often neglected in rehabilitation efforts. "This journey is about transformation, not condemnation. These young women have worked tirelessly to reclaim their lives, and it is our duty to assist them as they reintegrate into society," Dillon stated.

Several graduates shared heartfelt testimonials of their struggles and triumphs.

One graduate, visibly emotional, reflected, "Before CFRR, I felt lost and hopeless. Today, I stand here with a new purpose, ready to contribute positively to my community."

As CFRR continues its mission, Senator Dillon reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the cause. "The fight against drug addiction is a collective responsibility. We will not rest until every young person battling addiction has access to a path of recovery and empowerment," he vowed.