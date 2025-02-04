Liberia: Liberty Party to Hold National Convention Friday Under Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's Leadership

Monrovia — After years of internal divisions, the Liberty Party (LP) is set to hold a national convention this weekend under the leadership of Political Leader and Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

The party has resolved long-standing conflicts, and Karnga-Lawrence declared that unity has been restored within the party.

For years, LP executives have been divided between support for Karnga-Lawrence and then-chairman and representative Musa Hassan Bility.

Tensions flared when Bility and Secretary-General Martin Kollah were accused of amending the party's 2021 constitution -- adopted at the Gbarnga Convention in 2020 -- in a way that concentrated decision-making power in Bility's hands, sidelining the Political Leader and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The rift deepened when Bility publicly endorsed Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) to lead the Coalition for Political Change (CPP) during the 2023 elections.

In response, Karnga-Lawrence, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, and other executives pledged support for Joseph Boakai and his Unity Party (UP), after being expelled from the party over unpaid dues.

However, during a press conference at the party's headquarters, Karnga-Lawrence announced that the party had successfully mended its divisions after months of reconciliation talks.

A joint committee from both sides of the conflict had facilitated the process.

"We are pleased to announce to all of our partisans, friends, sympathizers, well-wishers, and the public that the Liberty Party is once again united under my leadership as political leader," Karnga-Lawrence said. "In accordance with the party's constitution and the regulations of the National Elections Commission, we will hold a national convention from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9, under the theme 'Stronger Together,' to finalize and formalize our decision."

Karnga-Lawrence thanked party members for their continued trust and enthusiasm throughout the reconciliation process.

She emphasized that the convention would finalize the details and procedures, with approval from the party and the NEC.

While Bility was notably absent from the press briefing, the event was attended by Senator Dillon, Bility's ally, as well as Secretary-General Kollah and other senior party executives.

When asked about Bility's role, Karnga-Lawrence confirmed that the Nimba County District #7 representative had participated in the initial meeting that set the groundwork for the reconciliation process.

"The meeting was initiated by myself, Rep. Bility, and Senator Darius Dillon. He was part of the early stages of this process. We invite all partisans, including former members, and we've already passed the stage of division. We are here to ensure the process is legal and formal," Karnga-Lawrence added.