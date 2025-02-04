Nigeria: FCT Police Commence Enforcement of Mandatory Third-Party Insurance

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, has commenced the enforcement of the mandatory minimum Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance from February 1, 2025.

A statement by spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh said that the enforcement is in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to Commissioners of Police across the federation.

The command said that all vehicle owners in FCT are required to possess a valid Third-Party Insurance policy before operating on public roads, urging those without any form of insurance to get insured immediately to avoid penalties

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Olatunji Disu, directed officers assigned to carry out the enforcement to be professional, courteous, and firm in the discharge of their duties.

He also stressed that no form of harassment or extortion of motorists would be tolerated.

Disu urged the public to cooperate with the police as the enforcement exercise is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all road users in the FCT.

"Third-Party Insurance is a mandatory policy designed to protect road users from financial losses due to accidents. It covers damages caused to another person's vehicle, property, or bodily injury resulting from an accident involving the insured vehicle.

"This policy ensures that accident victims receive necessary compensation while reducing the financial burden on vehicle owners," the command explained.

The command also warned that non-compliance with this legal requirement will attract strict enforcement measures, adding that the enforcement is part of efforts to ensure adherence to road safety regulations and protect all road users.

In another development, the command successfully recovered a Lexus GS460, 2016 model, stolen at gunpoint along the Kubwa Expressway near the Gilmore Construction Site on January 30, 2025, at about 7:00 PM.

To this end the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Disu, advised residents to install digital tracking devices in their vehicles, to aid investigations and swift recovery during operations.