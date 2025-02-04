Liberia: Calls for Support to Eco-Tourism Exploration in Liberia

Two former officials call for support for eco-tourism exploration in Liberia.

By Naneka A. Hoffman

Monrovia, Liberia, February 3, 2025 - Liberia's former representative to the Mano River Union, Ambassador Madina Wesseh, emphasizes the importance of educating the youth of Liberia about the nation's treasures.

Amb. Wesseh highlights Liberia's wealth of historical and touristic attractions that can cultivate a sense of pride and awareness among younger generations.

Speaking over the weekend at the launch of the Martha M. Wright Heritage Tours for Schools, organized by LETE in New Georgia Estate outside Monrovia, Ambassador Wesseh called on the National Commission on Higher Education and the Ministry of Education to consider revising curricula for schools to incorporate better knowledge about Liberia's cultural heritage and historical landmarks.

"Liberian students should not have to go abroad to learn about their rich history, culture, and tourist sites," she advised.

Earlier, the CEO of LETE, George Wisner, explained the significance of the Martha M. Wright Heritage Tours for Schools, describing it as a flagship initiative designed to immerse students in Liberia's diverse cultural and historical landscape.

Mr. Wisner says LETE's focus on cultural tourism includes tailored programs for schools to enrich students' understanding of their country's heritage.

"The Martha M. Wright Heritage Tours aims to provide students with a unique experience that blends history, culture, civics, and geography, along with entertainment, to foster lasting appreciation for their roots and natural environment," he adds.

Reverend Moneu Duoe, Deputy Executive Director at the National Commission on Higher Education, expresses support for Wisner's efforts, promising the Commission's full cooperation to enhance cultural learning for students.

During a recent event, Ambassador Madina Wesseh, former Mano River Union Secretary General, urged concession companies to support the Liberia Eco Tourism Exploration (LETE) initiative.

Her appeal aims to enhance appreciation of Liberia's rich historical, cultural, and touristic sites among students and young people.

The launch was attended by notable figures such as prominent politician and statesman Alexander B. Cummings, family members of Martha M. Wright, educational leaders, and students, highlighting a strong community commitment to promoting eco-tourism and cultural education across Liberia.