Liberia: The Bar's Fear Should Draw Our Concern

The Liberian National Bar Association alarms here that recent events in the country threaten Liberia's constitutional democracy. The Bar expresses fear over alleged violations of fundamental rights, questionable Executive actions, and disregard for judicial decisions, including Legislative overreach, which it warns undermine the very fabric of our democracy.

The LNBA promises to continue to engage with policymakers to ensure that the Constitution of Liberia is upheld and that legal reforms reflect aspirations of the Liberian people.

The newly inducted President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah says the LNBA operates under statutory guidelines that subject its regulatory, disciplinary, and administrative functions to external influences. However, he notes that to fulfill its mandate effectively, it wants autonomous status that would grant the Bar greater control.

"The LNBA should have authority to set and enforce ethical standards, improve licensing requirements, and disciplinary actions for legal practitioners without undue interference. As a body committed to justice, the LNBA must have the institutional independence to challenge unconstitutional actions, advocate for judicial reforms, and engage in public interest litigation without fear of political influence", Cllr. Varmah underscores.

His call followed recent legal interpretations, misinterpretation, and, in some instances, ambiguity surrounding the removal of House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. It brought the Supreme Court of Liberia to public scrutiny and criticism regarding procedures enshrined in the Constitution on the removal of the Speaker.

But unfortunately, the High Court left its opinion on the matter hanging, a situation which the Executive branch of the government took advantage of and provided its interpretation in support of the replacement of the Speaker outside of established rules.

As the Bar points out, the public must never be left in doubt whenever the Supreme Court reviews and brings finality to any subject matter because it is the only branch of government that the Constitution mandates to ensure serenity and stability in the democratic system through its judicial review and interpretation of the laws of Liberia.

We agree with Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, the new president of the Bar, for this is where the Supreme Court left the entire country in doubt about legal ramifications concerning procedures at the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature, up to date.

Clearly, the Executive, which had instigated and sponsored Speaker Koffa's illegal removal, had its way because the Supreme Court kept a conspicuous silence for fear of what only God knows.

Cllr. Varmah announces that the LNBA will work with the Supreme Court to improve quality of opinions in matters brought before it to save the best interest of law and public policy, adding, "This is urgent and paramount as the Court's greatest power bestowed upon it by the 1986 Constitution is the power of judicial review to bring definitions, clarity, and finality in all matters without influence and interference from anywhere."