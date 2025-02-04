Liberia: Boima Kamara's Appointment Is a Pride for Liberia

Lewis S. Teh — Ex-Minister of Finance Boima S. Kamara heads the West African Monetary Agency or WAMA.

- Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, says the recent appointment of his predecessor, Boima S. Kamara, as Director General of the West African Monetary Agency or WAMA, is a pride for Liberia.

"The government and the people of Liberia are proud of this historical achievement, the first time for a Liberian national to occupy such a position," Ngafuan notes.

He spoke Friday, January 31, 2025, when the West African Monetary Agency delegation led by its new director general, Boimah Kamara, paid him courtesy call at the Ministry of Finance in Monrovia.

Ngafuan pledges Liberia's full support for Kamara's tenure and views the courtesy visit as a strong symbol of positive transition and collaboration, underscoring current and former leaders' potential to work together to advance the nation's goals.

He terms Boima's preference as WAMA Director General as pride for the government and Liberia at large.

Minister Ngafuan describes Mr. Kamara as one of Liberia's finest sons, citing their shared history in education at the Central Bank of Liberia and the Ministry of Finance, respectively.

He is optimistic that Kamara's leadership will yield positive results in the next four years at the regional body.

In response, Director General Boima Kamara thanks President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for their support, recognizing that his service in various leadership roles in Liberia paved the way for his appointment.

Kamara notes that being the first Liberian to head WAMA is an honor for him and for Liberia as a whole.

He acknowledges President Boakai's effort and thanks Minister Ngafuan, the Central Bank of Liberia, and the Liberian people for the tremendous support he receives in making his bid successful for the WAMA's top post.

He pledges to represent the country with integrity on the regional stage.

As part of his vision for the regional body, Kamara emphasizes a need for West African countries to adopt innovative solutions in addressing regional challenges, stressing that "West Africans should solve West African problems."

He calls on officials to begin thinking outside the box and for the region to tackle issues such as fiscal constraints and instability of energy supplies, which contribute to high inflation in many parts of West Africa.

Kamara also notes that conditions driving inflation are more structural than monetary, urging a comprehensive approach to tackling these persistent challenges.

He acknowledges the significant responsibility of achieving macroeconomic convergence in the region. He outlines WAMA's ambitious goals to work closely with Central Banks and Ministries of Finance across the 15 ECOWAS member states.

The WAMA delegation, led by Kamara, included his immediate predecessor, Momodou Bamba Saho. Editing by Jonathan Browne