Liberia: Honeymoon Is Over

-CSA boss says no room for incompetent Civil Servants

Civil Servants in Liberia to be subjected to tough scrutiny, as Civil Service Agency Director-General says honeymoon is over.

- The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Josiah Joekai, warns here that the holiday and honeymoon are over for incompetent members of the Civil Service.

Joekai says the Civil Service must now be an area for qualified, competent, and professional people after years of instructions.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the leadership of the workers association of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in Monrovia, Director Joekia stressed that gone are those days when people used the Civil Service Agency as an opportunity to bring friends and relatives to steal, while qualified individuals are left without jobs.

"I must say here today that we are going to make the Civil Service less attractive to people. We are not going to deprive people, but we are going to create conditions where it will be difficult to enter the Civil Service", he reveals.

He says 2025 is a year of robustness and commitment, adding, "So let me warn you that the holidays are over; the honeymoon is over. You must be qualified before entering the Civil Service."

He further underscores that the Civil Service will now demand competent service rather than go slow and the entrance of a bunch of unqualified people driving the nation backward.

According to him, opening the National Civil Service testing center in March 2025, t will buttress the CSA's efforts to scrutinize qualified and competent personnel.

He highlights education credentials and employees' skills as key pillars for entry into the Civil Service to streamline and ensure merit-based recruitment robustly.

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar M. Findley, who also spoke at the ceremony, called for a more robust, effective, and efficient streamlining of the Civil Service.

Senator Findley continues that when the CSA is more effective, it will lead to professionalism and growth.

In response, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Magdalene E. Dagoseh, promises to collectively work with the workers association and the entire workforce, which she describes as the heartbeat of the Ministry.

She warns there will be no room for gossip while urging the workers to diligently and effectively execute their duties to keep their jobs.