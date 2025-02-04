Ghana: I Did Not Know It Was Acid ...House Help Tells Court

A 26-year-old house help accused of pouring acid on a senior high school leaver has told the Bekwai Circuit Court that he did not know the substance was acid.

Ernest Agyei said in the open court that he and Benjamin Asante were pouring water on each other and that there were four containers around them, so he did not know the one he poured on Asante was acid.

Asante, however denied the claim and said Agyei deliberately did that because he (Asante) had failed to side with Agyei when Agyei had a confrontation with one Godfred Kwadwo Tawiah during which he turned his anger on him (Asante).

This was during a cross-examination of Asante by Agyei.

All the three were engaged in the cleaning of the floor tiles at Agyei's master's house.

Agyei has denied causing harm to Asante.

He is currently on a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to reappear on February 5, 19 and 26, 2025 to continue with the cross-examination.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey, prosecuting, had earlier told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that Asante, the victim, a former student of Yamfo Anglican Secondary School near Sunyani, was the complainant.

The police prosecutor said the victim was a resident of Trede, while the accused person was a house help resident at Pakyi No 2.

He said on December 22, 2021, the complainant's brother invited the complainant to assist him to clean tiles with acid.

He said Agyei, who is the house help, joined in the cleaning with one Godfred Kwadwo Tawiah, a friend to the accused.

He further said during the cleaning, Agyei and Tawiah had an argument, and in his anger, Agyei splashed the acid on Asante.

Chief Inspector Amartey also stated that Asante was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and was admitted for three months.

He said on June 20, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of Agyei on October 09, 2022.

The prosecution said after investigation, Agyei was charged and put before court.