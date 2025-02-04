Ghana: Hearts Tame Heart of Lions in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 19 game played at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday.

A 50th-minute spot kick converted by winger Mawuli Wayo gave the Phobians the points to remain in strong contention for the league title.

Since their match day 16 1-0 victory over Legon Cities at home, Hearts have gone blank, drawing two games on the road against defending champions, Samartex FC, and Basake Holy Stars.

They came into the game with new recruit, Seth Osei, leading the charge from the middle, but Lion's coach, Bashir Hayford, deployed a strategy to keep him at bay but the slippery playmaker occasionally found his way past his markers.

The Lions were the first to threaten the goal area of the host, as goalkeeper Benjamin Asare scored full marks with impressive saves to keep his side in the game.

For the first quarter of the first half, it was all Lions as they dictated play and forced the Phobians to defend deep.

Hearts found an opening on the 29th minute when Wayo threaded a pass to Hamza Issah, who, with only goalkeeper Lawrence Osei to beat, shot into the skies.

Before the break, Wayo hit a volley that bounced off both upright posts and miraculously landed in Osei's arms to the relief of the Lions bench.

Back from the break, Coach Aboubakar Outtara's boys pushed for the opener, and were rewarded in the 49th minute when defender George Osei was adjudged to have fouled Stephen Appiah Asare in the box, resulting in a penalty, which Wayo converted a minute later.

Wayo had a chance to double his team's lead 20 minutes from the end, but keeper Osei was in the right spot to stop a goal-bound attempt in the box.

In a desperate attempt to equalise, Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi and substitute Seedorf Asante,s both had shots fly over the bar while Benjamin Asare made sure he kept a fourth straight clean sheet with some fine saves.

The Phobians managed to hold onto the lone goal to secure their ninth victory of the season, earning them 33 points, the same as Heart of Lions.

Hearts of Oak will next travel to Bechem to play the Hunters, while Lions return to the Kpando Stadium to host Dreams FC.