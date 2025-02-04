Ghana: Committee to Investigate ECG Procurements Set Up

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, on Friday inaugurated a 5-member investigative committee to oversee all procurement practices at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The committee members include Professor Innocent Senyo Kwasi Akwa and Georgette Emefa Fuga, who are mandated to serve as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The rest of the members are Vivian Ablakely, Abdulai Rahman and Noble Yaw Kyei Addonu.

According to the minister, the move is aimed at addressing the inefficiencies and alleged malpractices that have led to significant financial losses to the company and the energy sector in general.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister noted that ECG's procurement practices had resulted in significant financial losses, with over 2,500 containers stuck at the ports, incurring a cost of over GH¢1.5 billion.

"This, for me, is a crime. It's a crime against the people of Ghana," the Minister stated.

He explained that it was at this backdrop the committee had been constituted to investigate why those containers had been stuck at the port with all the liabilities involved.

"So the committee needs to start to investigate ECG's procurements in general. From software, to materials, to equipment, to logistics, to transportation. We want a thorough investigation so that it can inform us of what to do in the way forward, "he explained.

According to Mr Jinapor, the committee is expected to submit its report on the issue within a month.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring stakeholders that his ministry would take concrete steps to address the issues raised from the matter.

He said in their quest to get to the root of the matter, the committee members would visit the relevant stakeholders to engage them.

Thus, he entreated all stakeholders to grant the committee members the audience when they visited them.