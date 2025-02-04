Ghana: Thoughts On How to Accelerate National Development

As we navigate the complexities of our nation's development, it has become increasingly clear that a paradigm shift is necessary. We must adopt a new approach, one that prioritises unity, meritocracy, and the well-being of all Ghanaians. Here are 12 principles that can guide us towards a brighter future.

1. A unified development plan

We need a single, overarching development plan that successive governments can implement progressively. Changes to this plan should only be made through national consensus, ensuring that our development trajectory remains steady and unwavering. For instance, Singapore's success can be attributed to its long-term development plan, which has been implemented consistently across governments since the 1960s. Extreme partisanship has left Ghana with a piece-meal development agenda that only serves the ego of each party in Government.

2. Merit-based governance

The current adversarial politics must give way to a system that brings together the best minds and most skilled individuals, regardless of party affiliation. This will ensure that our governance is informed by expertise, experience, and a commitment to the nation's well-being. According to the World Bank, countries with strong institutions and merit-based governance tend to have higher economic growth rates and better development outcomes.

In fact, when it comes to solving a nation's problems, the best brains, no matter which region or tribe they come from, must be the only criteria. Tribalism only finds relevance when the need to showcase our rich and diverse cultural uniqueness arises. However, in the context of governance and development, meritocracy must take precedence.

Moreover, only a merit-based system can generate the critical mass of development necessary to profoundly benefit the most vulnerable members of society. To achieve optimal results with maximum efficiency, it is essential to harness the expertise of the most exceptional minds available. However, overemphasizing gender and regional balances at the expense of merit may undermine this objective. While diversity is important, prioritizing it over competence will inevitably slow our progress, hindering our ability to reach our goals in a timely manner. By striking a balance between diversity and merit, we can ensure that we achieve our objectives efficiently and effectively.

3. Fact-based decision making

Anyone in government who disregards facts and evidence, or demonstrates impractical thinking, must be excluded from national decision-making processes. Our development depends on informed, data-driven decisions. For example, Rwanda's remarkable progress in healthcare and education can be attributed to its evidence-based policy-making approach. It takes discipline and humility to be mindful of established facts. Flowery speeches and propagandist presentations by government spokespersons and officials invariably hurt the fortunes of our dear country and must be frowned upon and treated us an offence of a sort.

4. Zero tolerance for tribalism

Tribalism has no place in our government. It undermines national cohesion and perpetuates divisions. We must treat any hint of tribalism as an affront to national development and ensure that our institutions promote inclusivity and equality. According to the United Nations, tribalism and ethnic divisions are major obstacles to development in many African countries.

5. Empowering Local Government

Only highly qualified achievers should be appointed or elected as Regional Ministers, MCEs, and DCEs. By empowering local government officials, we can unlock their potential to drive development and improve lives. Research has shown that decentralised governance can lead to more effective service delivery and better development outcomes. Our Regional, Municipal and District operations must be manned by people who are competent enough to develop their jurisdictions without relying unduly on the central government.

6. Professional Communication

Public Relations Officers (PROs) of public entities should be the primary spokespersons for state agencies. Ministers and other public officials should focus on their core responsibilities, rather than media representation. This approach has been successfully adopted by countries like Canada and Australia.

7. Accountability in Communication

Spokespersons who knowingly mislead the public must face severe sanctions and be barred from performing media duties. Truthfulness and transparency are essential in our communication. According to the International Monetary Fund, transparent communication is critical for building trust in government and promoting economic stability.

8. Learning from the Past

Public officers who justify current misconduct by referencing past errors must be held accountable. We cannot afford to repeat mistakes; instead, we must learn from them and move forward. As the saying goes, "those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

9. Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Not all foreign ideals are suitable for our context. Ghanaian historians, who understand our norms and traditions, must be valued as national assets. They can help us strike a balance between preserving our heritage and embracing beneficial foreign ideas. For instance, Japan's unique blend of traditional and modern culture has contributed to its remarkable economic and social progress.

10. Supporting Local Industries

The government must prioritise locally produced items, even if they cost more than foreign alternatives. By doing so, we can grow local capacity, create jobs, and eventually achieve competitive pricing. According to the African Development Bank, promoting local industries is critical for achieving sustainable economic growth and reducing poverty.

11. Managing Tribal Sentiments in Security Services

We must find ways to eliminate the need to use tribal sentiments within our security services as a basis of decision making i.e. promotions etc. This will ensure that our institutions remain impartial, effective, and committed to serving all Ghanaians. Research has shown that diverse and inclusive institutions are more effective