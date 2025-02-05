Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At the Farewell Remarks for Outgoing Regional Director Moeti

document

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

My sister Tshidi, thank you for your outstanding contribution to the health of the people of Africa, our continent, and for your partnership, dedication, and determination.

You have led the African Region with formidable distinction, marked by your unwavering and visionary leadership, including the transformation of AFRO.

Upon taking office in 2015, Dr Moeti immediately set out to transform the African Region into a responsive and results-driven Organization, starting with a redesigned emergency programme and much-needed strengthening of accountability functions.

In the past 10 years, the average time to detect outbreaks has been cut in half, from 14 days to seven days, and average response time has been cut from 25 days to just 2 days.

The region was also certified as polio-free in 2020 - an incredible achievement considering that in 1996, just 24 years earlier, polio paralyzed 75,000 children across the continent.

And from the outset of AFRO's Transformation, Dr Moeti had a strong focus on the importance of culture and values.

This is often the most difficult thing to change in any Organization, but she put it front and center.

Your work transforming the African Regional Office was a strong source of inspiration when we embarked on our own global Transformation journey in 2017.

We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, who would have been appointed as Regional Director at this meeting.

I had the honour of welcoming Dr Ndugulile to WHO headquarters last October for orientation as he was preparing to take up his new post.

I was so impressed and encouraged by his level of understanding, and commitment to serving the people of Africa. He was ready to take the reins.

Once again, I offer my deepest condolences to Dr Ndugulile's family and friends, and to the government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

I'm pleased that the Regional Committee for Africa has decided to nominate a new Regional Director as soon as possible, and I look forward to working with whomever they choose.

And I'm pleased to announce that I have appointed Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as acting Regional Director until the new Regional Director is nominated and appointed by the Executive Board following the World Health Assembly.

Chikwe joined WHO in 2021 and is currently Deputy Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme in Geneva.

Prior to joining WHO, he was the first Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

I am confident that for the next four months, the Region is in very capable hands, just as it has been for the past 10 years.

My sister Tshidi, we all owe you an immense debt of gratitude for everything you have done, but also for who you are.

Thank you for the example you have set, and the legacy you have left.

You believe that the people of Africa deserve nothing but your best, and that is what you have given for the past 10 years.

I also look forward to continuing to work with you in whatever you decide to do next.

As we say, once WHO, always WHO.