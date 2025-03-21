Africa: Election of New WHO Regional Director for Africa - Candidates' Forum

2 April 2025
World Health Organization Africa (Brazzaville)
press release

Brazzaville — As part of the process for the election of the next World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, a virtual live candidates' forum will be held on Wednesday 2 April 2025 from 09:30 to 16:00 Brazzaville time.

The virtual forum, agreed by WHO Member States in the Region, is among the measures adopted to strengthen the transparency of the electoral process. It will be presided by Honourable Louise Mapleh Kpoto, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Liberia and current First Vice-Chairperson of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa.

The forum is a platform provided to the candidates to detail their experience and expertise, and to present their vision of what they hope to achieve during their tenure to deliver on the core mandates of WHO in the African Region.

The five candidates (in country alphabetical order) are:

  • Dr Michel N'da Konan Yao, proposed by Cote d'Ivoire
  • Dr Mohamed Lamine Dramé, proposed by Guinea
  • Professor Janabi Mohamed Yakub, proposed by United Republic of Tanzania
  • Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa, proposed by Togo

The candidates will each give a presentation of no more than 20 minutes.

Selection of questions

Each Member State joining the virtual forum may ask questions if it so wishes. Member States are invited to indicate the candidate(s) to whom they wish to ask a question by writing to the Regional Office at the following email address GoverningBodiesAfro [at] who.int (GoverningBodiesAfro[at]who[dot]int) no later than 26 March 2025, at 17:00 Brazzaville time. The tokens bearing the names of the Member States wishing to ask questions will be placed in the relevant bags (one for each candidate). Member States that nominated a candidate are not expected to ask the candidate they nominated a question.

After each candidate has made an oral presentation, the Chair will pick the tokens randomly, one-by-one, until the allotted time is exhausted. After each token is drawn, the corresponding Member States will be invited to ask a question, and the candidate invited to provide an answer.

Questions and answers

Member States will have up to one minute to ask one question only. Multiple part questions will not be permitted. Candidates will have up to three minutes to respond to each question. Each interview will conclude when the 40 minutes for the interview have elapsed, even if there are pending questions. However, a candidate will be permitted to complete their answer to the question being addressed when the 40 minutes elapse.

Timekeeping

A clock will be displayed on the screen to assist the participants to keep within the time limits during both parts of the interview.

The event will be livestreamed in English, French and Portuguese on WHO Regional Office for Africa social media channels and website through the links below:

X, WHO AFRO, YouTube

Read the original article on WHO-AFRO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 World Health Organization Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.