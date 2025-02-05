Nigeria: World Cancer Day - Experts Call for Increased Funding to Combat Disease

Ms Ekpeyonge emphasised that Nigeria's health sector remains underfunded, with less than five per cent of the national budget allocated to healthcare.

As the world marks the 2025 World Cancer Day, health experts have called for increased funding to combat cancer, warning that inadequate resources are hindering progress in the fight against the disease.

Speaking at a symposium in Abuja on Tuesday, former Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, Janet Ekpeyonge, emphasised that Nigeria's health sector remains underfunded, with less than 5 per cent of the national budget allocated to healthcare.

Ms Ekpeyonge said it is necessary for the government to increase health funding for better health outcomes.

The symposium, organised by Project Pink Blue--a non-governmental organisation advocating for improved cancer care management in Nigeria--was themed "To Buy Food or Fund Cancer Treatment? Inflation, Financial Toxicity, and the Cancer Health Fund in Nigeria."

The event, which featured a documentary showcasing the stories of cancer survivors, brought together a diverse range of experts and survivors to share their experiences and insights.

Cancer healthcare funds

Speaking on cancer healthcare funds, the President of the Network of People Impacted by Cancer in Nigeria (NEPICIN), Gloria Orji, highlighted the challenges faced by cancer patients in accessing affordable treatment.

Ms Orji explained that while the introduction of the cancer healthcare fund initially brought hope, delays in implementation and a lack of transparency made it difficult for patients to benefit from the initiative.

"When the cancer healthcare fund was introduced, we were optimistic and grateful--it seemed like a lifeline," she said. "However, its implementation took another two years, and even then, the process remained unclear."

She noted that patients often struggle to access the fund, which may not cover everything, but that can at least help them start treatment.

Ms Orji criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the fund's implementation, describing it as "shrouded in mystery," leaving patients and their families confused about how to access financial support.

Similarly, the Head of Research and Education at the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Uzo Ngoladi, also emphasised the need for increased funding for cancer treatment.

Mr Ngoladi stated that his organisation is actively working to ensure adequate financial funding for cancer treatment.

"We are taking a lot of steps to ensure that cancer patients are well taken care of by the federal government. And also ensure that the cancer centres receive increased funding."

Mr Ngoladi noted that there is a need for more awareness and consistent advocacy with regard to cancer.

Government initiatives on health

Nigeria's Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, emphasised the importance of a healthy youth population in driving economic growth and national development.

Mr Olawande said many young people in Nigeria face significant challenges in accessing basic healthcare, stigma, and lack of information about diseases.

To address these challenges, he stated that the government has established a youth development agenda rooted in three pillars: Support, Empower, and Protect.

This agenda aims to ensure that every young Nigerian has access to healthcare services regardless of socioeconomic status.

The minister highlighted the critical role of health in achieving success in business, governance, and leadership.

"Health is wealth, and being healthy is not merely about not being ill or sick... but being in a complete state of mental, social, and physical well-being," he said.

Collaboration

Mr Olawande further revealed that the government is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to raise awareness about critical health issues affecting young people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These include cancer, mental health, and substance abuse prevention.

The minister cited alarming statistics on colorectal cancer in Nigeria, noting that it is the fourth leading cause of cancer death, with over 70 per cent of diagnosed cases resulting in death in 2022.

However, he stressed that early diagnosis and treatment could significantly reduce mortality rates.

Mr Olawande also announced their commitment to becoming an HPV vaccine champion, advocating for increased funding, fighting misinformation, and ensuring every eligible girl in Nigeria gets vaccinated.

Need for local investments

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership and former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, expressed concerns over the substantial amount Nigeria spends on medical tourism abroad.

Mr Chidoka stated that this trend has significant implications for the country's healthcare system and economy.

To address this challenge, he said Nigeria must prioritise investments in its healthcare system, including upgrading facilities, training medical professionals, and implementing effective health policies.