Nigeria: Senate Appoints Orji Kalu Chairman, Committee On Sedc

ABUJA — THE Senate has announced Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia-North), as pioneer chairman of the newly created Committee on South-East Development Commission, while Senator Ken Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central), was appointed vice chairman.

SEDC is one of the regional development commissions signed into law by President Bola Tinubu recently.

The announcement was made, yesterday by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Prior to his new appointment, the former Abia State governor was the chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, as well as the screening ad-hoc committee on regional development commissions of the North-West and South-East.

With this development, Senator Kalu is expected to lead other members of the committee to conduct oversight of the South-East Development Commission to achieve its laid down objectives, including civil restitution, tackling of erosion, restoration of security and infrastructure, among others.

In the same vein, Senators Titus Zam (APC, Benue North West) and Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East) were appointed chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on North Central Development Commission, NCDC.

Akpabio noted that the new chairman for the Committee on Rules and Business, previously chaired by Senator Zam, would be announced on the next legislative day, just as he said other members of the committees would be announced in due course.

Also, Sen. Babangida Hussaini (APC, Jigawa North West) and Senator Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina South) were appointed to serve as chairman and deputy chairman of the Committee on North West Development Commission, NWDC.

Other changes made were in the leaderships of some standing committees, including Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), who was the chairman, Senate Committee on Identity Management Commission and National Population, has been moved to chair the committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA.

In the same manner, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), who previously chaired the committee on local content, has now been appointed to chair the committee on diaspora and non-governmental organisations.

Similarly, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (APC, Delta South), took over the committee on local content as Chairman from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) was also reassigned from the diaspora committee to now serve as chairman of the Committee on National Identity Card and National Population, just as Senator Garba Maidoki (PDP Kebbi South), was made chairman, Committee on Sports.

Senator Austin Akobundu (PDP, Abia Central), who is the vice chairman, Committee on Air Force, was mandated to oversee the budget of the Nigerian Air Force.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Captain Chris Najumo as the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

The Senate commended President Tinubu for signing the bill establishing the first University of Maritime Services in Nigeria in Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Magaji bows out as CNA, NASS, Kamoru Ogulanu takes over

Also yesterday, the President of the Senate, Senator Akpabio, announced the retirement of Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji, effective February 2, 2025, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60, as new appointments in the National Assembly were made.

Kamoru Ogulanu was appointed the new clerk of the National Assembly, while Bashiru Aminu Yaro was appointed deputy clerk, effective February 2, 2025

Akpabio also disclosed that President Tinubu signed the bill establishing the North Central Development Commission, NCDC, into law, just as he also approved the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic in Rano, Kano State.