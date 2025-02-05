Nigeria: 450 Staff Disengaged, Not 900, Kaduna Electric Clarifies

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) has clarified that 450 staff members were disengaged, contrary to reports by the workers union claiming that 900 employees were affected.

This clarification comes amidst an ongoing indefinite strike by workers protesting the company's management decisions.

The strike, which began on Monday, was initiated by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) in response to the alleged mass layoffs and other grievances, including non-payment of pensions and inadequate work conditions.

Workers blocked the entrance to Kaduna Electric's headquarters, halting operations and leaving residents without power.

NUEE officials have expressed strong opposition to the management's actions, labeling the planned layoffs as "unacceptable" and emphasising that they will continue their protest until their demands are met.

The management's letter, dated January 31, 2025, indicated that affected workers were to return company property and would receive their severance packages in due course.

As the situation develops, residents are voicing frustration over the blackouts affecting daily life and local businesses, urging a swift resolution to the conflict between workers and management.

Responding to these allegations, Kaduna Electric said the restructuring, though difficult, was a necessary step to align the company with current market realities and create a more efficient workforce.

The company also said its management has initiated a comprehensive transformation exercise to ensure the company's long-term sustainability.

"Contrary to claims by labour unions that 900 staff members were affected, the company confirms that "services no longer required" letters were issued to 450 employees. This decision was made in response to significant operational and financial challenges that have hindered the company's ability to meet its market & operational obligations."

Management emphasised that this right-sizing initiative alongside capital investment are crucial for implementing impactful measures to improve operations and ensure sustainability.

Kaduna Electric expressed regret over the prolonged power outage caused by the industrial action, which lasted over 24 hours to some of the customers across its franchise, and restated its commitment to resolving labor disputes amicably and restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

"Management also thanked security agencies for their support during the industrial action, ensuring the safety of personnel and facilities during this challenging period.

Kaduna Electric reassured its customers of its dedication to providing reliable power supply and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

"The company remains focused on overcoming its current challenges and emerging stronger to better serve its customers and stakeholders," it said.