Nigeria: How Pastor Trafficked Children for Sale in Plateau

5 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Achor Abimaje

Plateau State has recently been identified as a hotspot for girl child trafficking, particularly children between the ages of two and ten years.

This development has portrayed the state in a bad light.

The chairperson of the Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Olivia Dazyem, also revealed that more than 100 trafficking children were rescued in the last year.

According to her, the insecurity challenges which bedevilled the state for some years have left people vulnerable to the point that there are more widows and orphans in the state.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that most of the children taken in such arrangements end up being murdered, abused and, in most cases, have their organs harvested for sale.

It will be recalled the State Police Command recently busted another child trafficking syndicate after a credible intelligence tip from the Joint taskforce who apprehended a woman named Nanman Pungtel at old airport junction Jos.

It was gathered that the suspect was found with 3 kids who she couldn't account for. Further investigation led to the arrest of the mastermind of the trafficking operations, Pastor Dayo Bernard of End Time Army Ministry Bukuru, on the same night.

Pastor Bernard had his church around Bukuru Low-cost in Jos South LGA. The police have sealed it for further investigation.

The operation led to the rescue of five children between the ages of two and four years abducted from various homes in the Kwande district of Qua'anpan LGA and the subsequent arrest of other members of the syndicate identified as Rita Agboeze, Victoria Ugwu, and Peter Ukwuani.

However, the Kingpin and principal suspect, Pastor Dayo, confessed to having abducted and sold 13 Plateau children at varying prices ranging from N350,000 to N750,000, all of whom have been recovered by the police and reunited with their families.

Pastor Bernard informed the parents that he had an orphanage home and convinced them to release their children to him for sponsorship.

In the same, in January this year, the state joint task force on child trafficking intercepted a child trafficker who lured underaged children from Langtang South local government area of the state.

They were intercepted at a Lagos park in Jos, destined to be 'way billed' to Lagos to work for an unknown madam. Mrs Manwor Ayuba, the kingpin, has been arrested, and the children have been reunited with their families.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.