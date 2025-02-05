Nigeria: Cancer Foundation Organises Medical Checks for 200 Indigent Persons

The Okapi Children Cancer Foundation has organised free medical checks and consultations for over 200 indigent persons in Duste Alhaji, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The medical outreach, which involved childhood cancer awareness sensitisation, was organised by the foundation as part of the event to mark the 2025 World Cancer Day Celebration.

Speaking at the event, the founder of Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, Kemi Adekanye said the programme is aimed at creating awareness among children and parents that children do suffer cancer and how they should look out for the symptoms.

She said the foundation has been going round the country, organising similar programmes and hopes to do more when the foundation gets support from organisations and well meaning Nigerians.

On the area of partnership, the founder of the Okapi Children Cancer Foundation said they are partnering with the Silvercross Hospital Foundation and the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, which provide all medical support and consultations for the beneficiaries.

Also speaking, the event coordinator, Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, Barrister Chioma Ikechukwu said the programme at Duste will cover over 200 beneficiaries.

A representative of the community and the youth leader of Dutsepe Community, James Godspower Shawo, said the community appreciated the gesture greatly and mobilised its people to participate fully in the programme.

He also noted that more consultations and sensitisation will go on at the community to ensure that both indigene and residents get the required knowledge about children cancer.

For the partner from the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, Dr. Ezeukwu Ifeoma, the symptoms of cancer in children are different from adults and that is why parents should pay attention and consult medical checks when the children get sick frequently.

Dr. Ezeukwu, who is also the head, paediatric hematooncology unit at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, further said when children have swollen stomach at one side, constant fever that can not be explained, bone pains without falling, loosing weight, boogie eyes among others, there is need for parents to go for medical checks.