West Africa: Liberia Gears Up for 68th Armed Forces Day Celebration

Monrovia — The Ministry of National Defense has released the official calendar of events marking the 68th Armed Forces Day celebrations in Monrovia.

According to Anthony Boakai, Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry, this year's observance will not only celebrate the contributions of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) but also highlight its 117-year existence since its establishment in 1908.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Monrovia, Mr. Boakai disclosed that the 68th Armed Forces Day will be commemorated under the theme: "Sustaining Peace and Security through Stakeholders' Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces of Liberia." Additionally, a symposium will be held under the topic: "Effective Stakeholders' Engagement through Inter-Agency Collaborations for the Enhancement of Sustainable Democracy."

Series of Activities Leading to the Celebration

The celebrations, which commenced on February 2, 2025, include various activities involving the military, government agencies, and members of the public.

"One of the key events is the Captain Venus Dean 7.5K Run, organized in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of Liberia. This will take place on the morning of February 2, 2025. Later that day, a symposium will be held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, beginning at 10:00 a.m.," Mr. Boakai said.

He announced that the keynote speaker for the symposium will be Dr. Alaric Tokpah, Acting Chairman of the Board of Commissioners at the Governance Commission. Panelists for the discussion include:

Cllr. Dr. Arthur T. Johnson , Assistant Professor, Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia

, Assistant Professor, Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia Dr. Ibrahim Nyei , Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Commissioner Ernestine Morgan-Awar , National Elections Commission

, National Elections Commission Hassan Kiawu , Deputy Director General for Media Services, Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS)

, Deputy Director General for Media Services, Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, Senior Partner, Heritage Partners & Associates

Religious Observances and Community Engagements

A Jummat Service is scheduled to be held at the Fish Market Mosque in Sinkor on February 7, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Additionally, on February 8, a cleanup campaign will take place in the Crown Hill-Snapper Hill area of Monrovia, starting at 6:30 a.m.

A medical outreach program will be conducted at Gaya Hill, Bomi County, where a 20-member team from the AFL Medical Command will provide health education, HIV prevention messages, and basic medical screening. Some outpatient treatments will also be available.

On February 8, a mini-sports tournament will take place at the Barclay Training Center (BTC), bringing together teams from the Joint Security Forces, including the AFL, Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Customs Department, and representatives from leading banking institutions such as UBA, LBDI, Ecobank Liberia, and Lonestar Cell MTN. The sporting events will feature football, kickball, and volleyball matches throughout the day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Sunday, February 9, a thanksgiving service will be held at Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Official Armed Forces Day Celebration on February 11

The official Armed Forces Day celebration will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Barclay Training Center, beginning at 7:00 a.m. The program will include military parades, speeches, and reflections on the progress of the AFL.

Mr. Boakai emphasized that this year's celebration will serve as an opportunity for the public, foreign guests, and dignitaries to engage with the Armed Forces of Liberia and learn more about its development and contributions to national security.