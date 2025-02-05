Liberia: Boakai's Govt Faces Accusations of Selective Justice

Monrovia — The administration of President Joseph Boakai is facing mounting criticism over allegations of selective justice, shielding political allies from scrutiny while targeting opponents. Concerns are growing that the promised era of transparency and accountability is instead giving way to rising lawlessness and a compromised justice system.

Koijee Challenges Government to Investigate Him

Former Monrovia Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, a figure frequently accused of involvement in extrajudicial activities during the administration of former President George Weah, has dared the Boakai government to investigate and prosecute him if evidence exists against him. He argues that despite years of accusations, no legitimate case has been brought against him, while individuals now in government remain unchallenged despite their own alleged misconduct.

Koijee, who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), maintains that the allegations against him were based on unverified claims. He insists on an impartial investigation to clear his name, yet the Boakai administration has remained silent, fueling suspicions of double standards in the justice system.

Unanswered Questions in High-Profile Cases

Critics point to the handling of key legal cases as evidence of a justice system skewed in favor of those in power. One example is the unresolved murder case of Charloe Musu, in which former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott--once arrested and charged--was later released and subsequently given a government position. The failure to resolve the case has raised concerns about whether justice is being administered fairly.

Additionally, there has been a noticeable rise in violent crimes and human rights violations, with little action taken against alleged perpetrators.

Concerns Over Police Brutality and Lawlessness

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has been accused of excessive force and inadequate accountability in handling criminal cases. Reports of unexplained deaths, suspected extrajudicial killings, and attacks on civilians have stirred public outrage.

Several troubling incidents have been documented:

Lofa County, Voinjama City - The body of a 45-year-old woman, known as Yarmah, was found mutilated in an apparent ritualistic killing. Authorities have yet to provide answers.

- A 19-year-old murder suspect died in police custody under unclear circumstances, prompting demands for transparency.

- A local businessman, Hassan Jalloh, was reportedly killed in an incident linked to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), but no official investigation has been conducted.

Human rights monitors report at least 22 documented violations under Boakai's first year in office, yet there has been little pressure from international partners to demand accountability.

Koijee Decries Double Standards

Koijee argues that his past treatment under the Weah administration was driven by political motivations rather than credible evidence. He now calls attention to what he describes as a justice system manipulated to settle political scores while failing to address serious crimes.

"The rule of law must apply to all, not just political opponents," Koijee said. "Liberia cannot afford to be governed by selective justice."