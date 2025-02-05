Liberia: CDC-Cop's New Leader Chides Up Govt

Foday N. Massaquoi, the recently elected Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change - Council of Patriots (CDC-COP), has called for the utilization of democratic and legal means to pressure the Unity Party led government to address the social and economic challenges facing Liberians across the country.

Mr. Massaquoi made these statements after being elected as the National Chairman of the CDC-COP at the group's Special Convention on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in Sinje Town, Grand Cape Mount County.

In a fiery acceptance speech that sent shockwaves through Liberia's political landscape, Massaquoi launched a scathing attack on the Boakai-Koung administration, accusing it of incompetence, corruption, and failure to govern effectively urging Liberians to stand up against what he described as the country's worst period of economic decline and lawlessness.

"Liberia is dying, and we must redeem it now!" Massaquoi stated as he took the stage, addressing delegates, members of the opposition, the media, and Liberians both at home and in the diaspora. "The Boakai-Koung administration has failed on every front. They promised hope, but today, they are delivering suffering, poverty, and division!"

Massaquoi did not mince words as he outlined what he called an unprecedented leadership failure, accusing the government of plunging Liberia into a state of chaos.

He cited alarming statistics, including a 45% theft rate in 2024 and a staggering 28% assault rate, making Liberia, according to him, the most unsafe nation in Africa, as reported by Gallup.

"The streets are no longer safe. People cannot walk without fear of being robbed or attacked. Where is the leadership? Where is the security? Where is the accountability?" Massaquoi questioned.

He also blasted the ongoing constitutional crisis in the House of Representatives, where two Speakers--J. Fonati Koffa and Richard Koon--are simultaneously claiming legitimacy.

"One nation, two Speakers--one legitimate, one unconstitutional! Richard Koon is nothing more than a toy boy for Jeremiah Koung," he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. "This is not governance--it is organized incompetence!"

Turning his focus to the economy, the CDC-COP leader painted a dire picture of Liberia's financial state, accusing the administration of gross mismanagement. He noted that the exchange rate had skyrocketed to almost 210 Liberian dollars per U.S. dollar, making it harder for ordinary Liberians to afford basic goods.

"Every day, our people wake up wondering where their next meal will come from. The suffering has become unbearable, and Boakai is nowhere to be found! The economy is crumbling, jobs are disappearing, and mysterious deaths remain unsolved," Massaquoi lamented.

He further criticized the administration's inability to create jobs and address youth unemployment, stating that 80% of young Liberians remain jobless, with no prospects for improvement.

"Liberians did not vote for hunger. They did not vote for lawlessness. They did not vote for an economic free fall. But this is what Boakai and Koung have given them," he said.

In a direct appeal to Liberians living abroad, Massaquoi acknowledged their frustrations with the government, blaming them for financing the Unity Party's rise to power, only to be betrayed.

"Many of you in the diaspora campaigned, funded, and supported this government, believing it would bring change," Massaquoi said. "But today, you see the truth--you were deceived by the Worsonga mafia! Boakai promised you salvation, but all he has given you is starvation, agony, division, and hunger."

However, he cautioned against abandoning the fight, urging Liberians abroad to redirect their resources and advocacy toward removing the administration.

"Getting angry and walking away is not an option. You must rise and be part of Liberia's redemption! Your voices, your resources, and your engagement are crucial," he declared.

Asserting that the CDC remains the only true party of the people, Massaquoi made it clear that the CDC-COP was committed to reclaiming the presidency in 2029. He vowed to lead a nationwide resistance movement, calling on all Liberians to prepare for mass mobilization.

"We are CDC-COP, and we reaffirm our commitment to the ideology of the CDC! The revolution cannot be stopped! The CDC is the people's party, and we are coming back to correct the wrongs, restore hope, and put Liberia back on the path of transformation," Massaquoi declared, drawing loud applause. "We will not be silent while this government fails our people! If you think we will sit idly by, you are mistaken! The CDC-COP is back, and we will fight to reclaim Liberia from the hands of corrupt, incompetent leaders!"

The convention, held under the theme: "Rallying the Nation Through Robust Patriotic Actions for Liberia's Redemption," brought together scores of delegates from six (6) counties: Grand Bassa, Bong, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount (host), Bomi and Montserrado.

Massaquoi was announced winner for the chairmanship with twenty (20) votes over five (5) votes of his opponent Joshua S. Karr by the Elections Commission Chairperson, Maminah Gorlon Carry, including Aaron Koffa Chea - Vice Chair for Administration, Mark Johnson - Vice Chair for Operations, Augustine P. Outland - Vice Chair for Mobilization, and Aloysious Klah Benson Jr- Vice Chair for Programs & Planning.

Others are Henry Da Silva Tabla - Vice Chair for International Affairs, Archie Tarnel Harris - National Secretary General, Lassana Fanta Kromah - Deputy Secretary for Administration, Oliver Z. Worozorouah - Deputy Secretary for Records and Research, Javis Emmanuel Kollie - Public Relations Officer, Abraham T. Sherman - Treasurer and Augustus Jozzie Fahnbulleh - Chaplain.

Massaquoi stressed that his election is not about him, but it is about the struggle ahead, the fight for the soul of the nation, and the unwavering belief that Liberia is dying, demanding a redeemer.

As part of his vision, Massaquoi vowed to lead an inclusive, people-centered, grassroots-driven revolution that transcends party lines. "We will work with every patriotic Liberian--regardless of political affiliation--because our allegiance is to Liberia first".

"The time for leniency is over," he stressed, emphasizing the opposition community to rise and forge a united front, stating that Liberia is under siege.