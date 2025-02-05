Ethiopia: Ministry Halts U.S. Funded Health Staff Payments - Civil Society Authority Bars Asset Transfers By USAID Recipients

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has instructed health bureaus to halt all activities and payments related to employees hired under U.S. government budget support, citing the termination of funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In a notice dated 31 January 2025, MoH stated that it had received a directive that "any work or payment" carried out through U.S. budget support "should cease" as of 24 January 2025.

The directive applies to employees hired under contracts between health bureaus and U.S. funding agencies with support from the Ministry.

The letter was addressed to the Addis Abeba City Administration Health Bureau and regional health bureaus in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray, and other regions, instructing them to implement the decision.

This development comes as the Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio impose an unprecedented freeze on foreign assistance, shutting down much of USAID's humanitarian, development, and security programs worldwide. Offices have been closed, websites taken down, and numerous employees laid off or placed on administrative leave.

Elon Musk previously stated that President Donald Trump had agreed to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), describing the agency as "beyond repair." He made the remarks during a live session on X Spaces.

The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO), in s separate statment on 4 February 2025, , said USAID had made a decision to halt aid and instructed organizations receiving its financial support not to "transfer, dispose of, or sell property" or move resources to third parties outside of "regular or project work" without explicit permission. It warned that violations would result in "appropriate action."

The Authority said It is "closely monitoring the situation" and will provide "necessary support and follow-up" based on further developments.