Africa: U.S. Freeze On Foreign Aid a 'Death Sentence' for Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration issued an executive order on January 20, 2025, freezing foreign aid for 90 days.

The decision sparked widespread concern among aid organizations and affected communities in needy regions since it reduced funding for critical programs that address hunger, health, and education.

The move, if made permanent, will have devastating implications, particularly for HIV/Aids programmes, as well as those working in malaria prevention, maternal health, and clean water access programs in regions suffering from brutal conflict. Africa has greatly benefited from the efforts of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

In Zimbabwe, where progress has been made in HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment, nonprofit organizations are concerned about setbacks as a result of budget cuts. Namibia, which has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world, also faces risks, but its health minister is hopeful that the suspension will only be temporary.

U.S. support for Mozambique's health programs could be severely disrupted. Many of South Africa's HIV and TB research projects are funded by the US National Institutes of Health, and it's unclear what the future holds for this funding.

Uganda, a major recipient of U.S. aid, has benefited from funding in areas such as HIV/AIDS treatment, immunization, and disease control. However, the Ugandan government maintains it can operate without U.S. assistance, but questions remain about how these cuts will affect critical services broadly.

Trump also issued an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO), initiating a 12-month notice period for the end of U.S. financial contributions. A U.S. departure would disrupt the organization's assistance to African countries, where it strengthens health programs and delivers services.