Nigeria: Met Gala Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Host Committee Featuring Chimamanda Adichie, Simone Biles

The organisers of the Met Gala 2025 have unveiled the members of this year's host committee, which includes a diverse lineup of influential figures, including literary icon Chimamanda Adichie and Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

Other notable host committee members include rapper André 3000, known for his innovative style and influence on hip-hop fashion, musician Janelle Monáe, a fashion icon, and several entertainers, sports, and arts luminaries.

The event's co-chairs include Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, music producer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams, and rapper A$AP Rocky. NBA legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair, while Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour continues her long-standing role in shaping the event's direction.

The committee plays a crucial role in shaping the event and its themes; their duties include helping to ensure the event's success by reaching out to their networks to increase attendance. The committee also attends a special dinner before the gala.

Chimamanda's inclusion in the host committee underscores her rising influence globally. Known for championing African designers, the celebrated author of Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah frequently uses her platform to internationally spotlight Nigerian and African creativity.

She has been a vocal advocate of the #WearNigerian movement, openly promoting it on social media, and has consistently donned Nigerian and African outfits at significant events. Her participation in this year's Met Gala solidifies Africa's growing impact on high fashion and cultural narratives.

The Met Gala, regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, is an annual haute couture fundraising festival in Manhattan to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The Met Gala remains fashion's most prestigious event, scheduled for 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It attracts top designers, celebrities, and cultural influencers with a highly sought-after invitation.

This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the history and impact of Black dandyism in shaping identity and fashion. The corresponding exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton and Monica L. Miller, will run from 10 May to 26 October 2025 and will feature historical garments, photography, and artistic pieces reflecting Black sartorial excellence.

With the announcement of the host committee, anticipation for the Met Gala 2025 is not just building but reverberating across the globe.

Fans from all around the world eagerly await to see how the theme will be interpreted on the red carpet, particularly how African and Black designers will be represented.

Chimamanda's presence ensures that African storytelling through style will take centre stage as the countdown to fashion's biggest night begins.