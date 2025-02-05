Nigeria: Audit Queries - Senate Decries Persistent Absence of FIRS, NNPCL, NCS, CBN Before Panel

The Senate Public Accounts Committee said it would report and recommend the sack of the chief executives of the agencies to President Bola Tinubu for appropriate action.

The Senate has expressed concern over the consistent failure of some critical revenue-generating agencies to respond to expenditure queries raised by the Office of Auditor-General for the Federation (OAGF).

It also vowed to report and recommend the sack of the chief executives of such agencies to President Bola Tinubu for appropriate action.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Aliyu Wadada, said these at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said there was a need for the agencies to account for the funds appropriated by the National Assembly, which was in line with legislative provisions that empower the parliament to carry out oversight responsibilities.

Mr Wadada said the auditor-general's report, which had been submitted to the committee, raised significant queries on the expenditure of some of the agencies.

He listed some of the agencies that failed to appear before the committee to answer to the audit queries to include: Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), among others.

The lawmaker said the Senate would report heads of such agencies to the president after providing them another opportunity to answer the queries.

"All efforts to get Nigeria Customs Service to the table to know how this happened proved abortive.

"It is important for Nigerians to know what happened under "ways and means", why the Central Bank of Nigeria debited borrowers and credited borrowers.

"Central Bank of Nigeria debited consolidated revenue funds account and credited treasury single account which amounted to over N30 trillion.

"Consolidated revenue funds account is government account, and the TSA is also government account.

"And in charging the interest, instead of the interest to be charged to the treasury account, they went ahead again to charge the treasury account.

"They also went ahead to the treasury account and charged the consolidated revenue funds account, which now has amounted to over N6 trillion.

"There were correspondences among the committee, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Debt Management Office (DMO) because of the faulty document, which they were not ready to answer and have been evasive," he said.

Mr Wadada said the report of the auditor-general for the federation, which queried the agencies, covered 2019 to date.

He also said the Nigeria Satellite Communications Limited had been invited about nine times but failed to appear, adding that the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority also fell into the category.

(NAN)