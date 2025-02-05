Liberia: Liberty Party to Hold National Convention After Years of Internal Turmoil

4 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — After nearly four years of bitter internal conflict that fractured its National Executive Committee, the Liberty Party (LP) has announced the long-awaited convening of its national convention.

Speaking at a press conference in Congo Town, LP's Political Leader, Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence, revealed that 120 delegates from across Liberia will participate in the gathering. She described the event as a crucial step toward uniting the party's fractured ranks and rebuilding trust among partisans.

"This convention marks the culmination of our reconciliation process--a pivotal moment in our journey toward unity, strength, and renewed purpose," Senator Karngar-Lawrence said. She stressed that the forum will serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the collective shaping of the party's future.

For nearly four years, the Liberty Party has been plagued by internal disputes, leading to a leadership crisis and deep divisions among its members. The upcoming convention is widely seen as an opportunity to settle outstanding disputes and reposition LP as a formidable force in Liberia's political landscape.

"As we come together as one Liberty Party family, this is a time to celebrate progress, reaffirm our commitment, and chart a course for a stronger, more united party," Karngar-Lawrence asserted.

The convention will address critical issues, including leadership restructuring, policy direction, and strategies for future political engagements. A special closing ceremony is slated for February 8, 2025, at the party's newly acquired headquarters, which was previously occupied by the People's Liberation Party.

